UNCSA At Home has launched
UNC School of the Arts has launched UNCSA At Home, an online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances while stages remain dark due to the coronavirus pandemic. UNCSA At Home includes complete performances, videos created at home, slideshows and more from each of the school’s five conservatories — Dance, Design and Production, Drama, Filmmaking and Music.
Here are some of the highlights.
- Dance: Videos include contemporary dance seniors in solo videos from the Pluck Project 2020; “Dance At Home,” featuring students from their homes; and “Raymonda,” which shows dancers preparing the classic work for Spring Dance in 2019. Coming soon: UNCSA will release the online premiere of “Polovtsian Dances” by departing School of Dance Dean Susan Jaffe in her UNCSA choreographic debut. A collaboration among the UNCSA schools of Dance, Music, and Design and Production, it involved 130 students.
- Design and Production: “Storytelling Without Words,” a video feature following the work of students in the stage properties program as they prepare custom, period-appropriate pieces for the recent production of “Spring Awakening”; online senior thesis projects from the high school Visual Arts Program; and coming soon: a sample of images from productions held during the first half of the 2019-20 season.
- Drama: A video feature about the School of Drama’s new emphasis on devised theater, centered around last season’s presentation of faculty member Mollye Maxner’s “Still Life With Rocket.” Drama students collaborate to build a script, and Design and Production students craft an immersive set for a unique performance in a former tobacco warehouse.
- Film:
UNCSA has also been spotlighting student work on social media with the #poweringcommunity hashtag, and will continue to do so throughout the summer.
It’s all free to view on demand at www.uncsa.edu/athome.
Black Repertory Co. presents A Taste of Holy Ground’In the finale to its Facebook Live series, North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present “A Taste of Holy Ground,” live performances from classic National Black Theatre Festival and N.C. Black Rep productions at 7 p.m. May 11 on Facebook Live @NCBlackRep.
The event will include excerpts from such shows as “Jelly’s Last Jam,” “Freedom Summer,” “Nativity According to the Gospels” and “Phenomenal Woman.” Performers include Inga Ballard, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Mariah Guillmette, Bethany Heath, Idella Johnson, LB The Poet, Cedrina Shari’ and Teentastic actors.
Jackie Alexander, artistic director, will provide a look inside the Black Rep offices and share some of the company’s history. It promises to be a marvtastic trip down memory lane.
Viewing is free, and a Facebook account is not needed for Facebook Live streams or videos. Visit www.ncblackrep.org.
Lunch with John Grisham among Bookmarks events
Bookmarks will present online events and readings throughout May. Registration is required at www.bookmarksnc.org.
- Noon May 12: Lunch with John Grisham as he discusses his new bestseller “Camino Winds.” The book is for sale on the Bookmarks website.
- 5 p.m. May 12-27: Reader Meet Writer is a series sponsored and run by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance. Here’s the lineup. May 12: Mary Kay Andrews — “Hello, Summer”; May 20: Carter Sickels — “The Prettiest Star”; May 21: Yaffa S. Santos — “A Taste of Sage”; May 27: Edward A. Farmer — “Pale.”
- 6:30 p.m. May 14/Zoom: Book Buzz Book Club. Discuss “The Vacationers” by Emma Straub. Open to all. Email info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
- Noon May 15/Zoom: Discuss “The Lost Book of the Grail” by Charlie Lovett with the author. Email info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
- 3 p.m. May 17/Zoom: “Lines of Zen: A Drawing Workshop” with Kyle Webster. Author and illustrator Webster will present a session of drawing exercises designed to calm the mind and open a pathway to creative expression. With a pen and some paper, you’ll discover the meditative power of drawing, with no special talent or experience required. Ages 12 and over.
- 4 p.m. May 17: LGBTQ Book Club. Discuss “Bastard Out of Carolina” by Dorothy Allison. Open to all.
Little Theatre puts talent online
The winners of Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s JR online “Pitch-Perfect Audition Song Competition” will be on the company’s Facebook page at noon May 12.
Following the success of the adult competition last week, the theater opened the fun up to youngsters.
Both JR and SR winners perform in videos on Facebook.
