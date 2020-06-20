Spotlight series to focus on Jimmie JJ Jeter
North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will conclude the Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday with Jimmie JJ Jeter, Broadway actor.
Jeter will share his journey from the Black Repertory Co.’s Teen Ensemble to leading man in “Hamilton.”
The Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series profiles artists who are part of the N.C. Black Rep family. The programs feature live performances, archival footage and surprise guests. Jackie Alexander, artistic director, moderates.
For more information, visit www.ncblackrep.org.
Online events planned at Bookmarks
Bookmarks independent bookstore is open Tuesday-Saturday by appointment only. Call 336-747-1471 or email staff@bookmarksnc.org.
Online events this week are open to all, but registration is required. Instructions accompany each item below.
6:30 p.m. June 23: Lit/Flix Book & Film Discussion. Stream the new film "Shirley" (about author Shirley Jackson) starring Elisabeth Moss and read the book the film is based on, "Shirley," by Susan Scarf Merrell. Register at info@bookmarksnc.org. Details about the film are at www.aperturecinema.com.
- cinema.com.
6:30 p.m. June 25: Romance Book Club. Discuss "Recipe for Persuasion," by Sonali Dev. Dev will virtually join a discussion, and cooking will be involved. Register by emailing kate@bookmarksnc.org.
- bookmarksnc.org.
3 p.m. June 27: New Adventures Book Club. Many readers are looking for a comfortable book to help them ease into a new genre or new type of reading. Sometimes it is hard to make that choice on your own. The New Adventures Book Club will introduce new genres each month by selecting welcoming "first reads." This will be a virtual book club, and following the initial meetings, the books will be selected by the whole group. This book club will be led by a Bookmarks' bookseller. June's book is "Furyborn" by Claire Legrand. Email staff@bookmarksnc.org.
- nc.org.
After-school enrichment program features authors
Authoring Action after-school enrichment program will present “P.O.V.” at 6 p.m. June 26 on Facebook.com/Authoringaction live.
The program will feature current Assegai and Renaissance authors including Jimmie JJ Jeter and Sylvia Smith who will bring their points of view in spoken word, music and visual art.
For information, visit www.authoringaction.org.
