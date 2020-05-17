‘Songs Our Mothers Taught Us’ on Facebook
“Songs Our Mothers Taught Us” will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. today on Facebook.
The recital, thrice postponed, will feature Pamela Howland, Steinway artist, with her daughter Andrea Howland on vocals.
They will perform an American spiritual, Schumann’s “A Woman’s Life and Loves,” an aria from “Wuthering Heights,” Dvorak’s “Gypsy Songs,” and Howland’s solo piano pieces “Three Scenes from Poland.”
Bookmarks hosting events
Bookmarks will present book trivia, clubs and discussions this week. Most events are free, and registration is required at www.bookmarksnc.org or as indicated below.
- 7 p.m. May 18: Book Trivia Live with Caleb Masters, inventory manager, on Youtube Live. Register at caleb@bookmarksnc.org
- 6:30 p.m. May 19: Romance Book Club will discuss “Wicked and the Wallflower,” by Sarah MacLean on Zoom. Register at info@bookmarksnc.org.
- 3 p.m. May 20: Reader Meet Writer: Carter Sickels’ “The Prettiest Star”; the Reader Meet Writer series is sponsored and run by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance. Bookmarks is hosting the events.
- 3 p.m. May 21: Reader Meet Writer: Yaffa S. Santos’ “A Taste of Sage.”
- 3 p.m. May 23: New Adventures Book Club on Zoom. New Adventures Book Club will help introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming “first reads” into new genres. This will be a virtual book club and following the initial meetings, the books will be selected by the whole group. This book club will be led by Bookmarks’ bookseller Cat. May’s book is “Gods of Jade & Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Spring Theatre presents ‘Lock-In’
Spring Theatre will present “Lock-In” at 8 p.m. May 29 on the Spring Theatre YouTube page. The feature-length independent comedy, shot at a social distance, was originally scheduled for May 15.
The company will also present a live Ask Me Anything with “Lock-In” screenwriters and directors Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann on the Spring Theatre Facebook page @springtheatreorg at 8 p.m. May 22.
The film features more than 100 characters — played by actors from 3.5 to 70 years old — interconnected through vignettes that take place inside myriad households. “Lock-In” includes guest performers and original radio jingles and songs.
Caroline Mendenhall, 11, and Tara Flury, 14, of Winston-Salem, and Tiffany Ashton, Hollywood Music and Media’s Best Country Artist award winner, wrote songs for the show. David Lane, Winston-Salem, wrote film score.
Demographically, 14 states and four countries are represented. Within North Carolina, performers come from 15 cities. Additionally, there are many more involved in the film who make up SFX, video, graphics, and editing teams.
For for more information, visit www.SpringTheatre.org.
