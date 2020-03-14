NOTE: Check individual items for events that may change after publication time.
Film, wine, sweets, fundraiser at ARTC
The Downtown Arts District Association is enlisting the aid of Mr. Darcy and Miss Bennett for an evening of classic film, wine, sweets and a fundraiser March 20 at the ARTC Theatre, 110 N. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for a screening of “Pride and Prejudice,” starring Sir Laurence Olivier and Greer Garson, and the winning film from DADA’s 5-minute film festival, “Happy,” by Walker Conger.
Admission/donation of $10 includes a chance to win items, such as a private tour and tasting for up to eight people ($100 value) from Wise Man Brewing, a night’s accommodation at one of DADA’s partner hotels, art and craft items from DADA Artist Members, tickets from the ARTC Theatre, a flower arrangement from Imagine Flowers, and gift baskets from Mast General Store, Studio 7, North Trade Street Arts and Woodland Moth.
Earl Grey, wine by the glass, sweets, desserts and other concessions will be for sale. All proceeds will go toward the “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” held every first Friday of the month in the Winston Salem Downtown Arts District. For information, visit www.dadaws.net.
Short Attention Span Theatre at ARTC
The Short Attention Span Theatre will present classic musicals and comedy clips at 2 and 7 p.m. March 21 at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.
Popcorn and beverages will be for sale.
Admission is $5 at the door. For information, call 336-408-9739 or visit www.ARTCtheatre.com.
‘Mindful Mornings: Yoga & Mandalas’
The Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present “Mindful Mornings: Yoga & Mandalas” 10 a.m.-noon March 21 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
During this session, participants will engage in a mindful movement practice, followed by a mandala-inspired art project in one of Sawtooth’s studios. Yoga and art will be led by certified children’s yoga instructor and art teacher Betsy Messick. The workshop is open to all ages.
Admission is $20, $18 for members. Visit www.sawtooth.org or call 336-723-7395.
Mary Bohlen to hold book signing
The Wilkes Heritage Museum will present Mary Bohlen in a book signing for “Mary Bohlen’s Heritage Cooking: Inspired by Rebecca Boone” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21 at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home, 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro.
Copies of the book, $23, are at the museum gift shop.
There is no charge for the gift shop or book signing. Admission to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum and Old Wilkes Jail is $6, free for museum members.
