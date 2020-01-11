‘All About Eve’ at Hanesbrands Theatre
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present “All About Eve,” part of its Cinematic HD Screening National Theatre Live series at 2 p.m. today, Jan. 12, in the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
“All About Eve” is based on the 1950 Academy Award-winning movie starring Bette Davis. This production was filmed at the Noel Coward Theatre in London’s West End.
Tattered and forlorn, Eve shows up in the dressing room of Broadway mega-star Margo Channing. Claiming to be Margo’s biggest fan, Eve tells a melancholy life story to Margo and her friends. Margo takes Eve under her wing, but, unfortunately, Eve is a conniver who uses Margo. Gillian Anderson of “The X Files” fame stars as Eve in the stage production.
Tickets are at 336-747-1414 and www.Hanesbrandstheatre.com.
Program focuses on antique irons
The Lewisville Historical Society will present “All About Antique Irons” at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Auditorium of the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Richard Gray Mock, a historian and antique collector, will present a program and demonstration on his collection of antique and unusual irons and will talk about the history of the development of the iron.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-766-5842.
‘NC Fellows: Escapes and Revelations’
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present the North Carolina Arts Council’s Artist Fellowship Exhibition, “NC Fellows: Escapes and Revelations,” Jan. 13-June 7 in the Main and Potter Galleries, 750 Marguerite Drive.
An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13. Several of the artists will be at the opening to discuss their work. The reception is free with a suggested donation of $10, and will include a cash bar, no bar charge for SECCA Members.
More than 60 works by 12 visual artists, three craft artists, three film/video artists, and three choreographers will include video, installation, ceramic, textile, ironwork, painting, film and dance.
The 21 artists featured in this exhibition include: Endia Beal, of Winston-Salem; Joelle Dietrick and Owen Mund, Andrew Etheridge, Sabine Gruffat, Susan Alta Martin, Mario Marzán, Renzo Ortega, Mariam Stephan, Barbara Campbell Thomas, Montana Torrey, and Christina Weisner. They are all recipients of the 2018–2019 Artist Fellowship awards from the N.C. Arts council.
For information, visit www.secca.org.
Branford Marsalis to perform at The Ramkat
Jazz legend Branford Marsalis and his Quartet will perform at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on Jan. 14 as part of the Tongue & Groove Concert Series presented by Texas Pete Hot Sauce. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will start an hour later.
A resident of the Raleigh-Durham area since 2001, Marsalis is an NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee. Formed in 1986, the Quartet today includes pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Justin Faulkner.
Tickets are $40-$75 at www.theramkat.com.
Black Repertory Co. plans MLK Jr. celebration
The North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present the 35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.
The celebration to honor King provides a showcase for local talent.
Admission is three non-perishable and non-expired food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.
For information, visit www.ncblackrep.org.
Wake concert focuses on Beethoven
The Wake Forest University Department of Music will present Steven Scheschareg, bass-baritone, and Peter Kairoff, piano, in a concert of music by Ludwig van Beethoven at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WFU campus.
This is the first event in Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem, a year-round community project honoring year is Beethoven’s 250th birth year.
Scheschareg is critically acclaimed for his interpretations of music from Classical to modern. His program at Wake will feature two of Beethoven’s song cycles, “Gellertlieder” and “An die ferne Geliebte.”
Accompanied by Kairoff, the chair of WFU’s Music Department, Scheschareg will perform Helmut Schmidinger’s song cycle based on Beethoven’s famous “Immortal Beloved” letter of 1812.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-758-5026.
Photography competition returns
The 39th annual “Blue Ridge Overview” juried photography competition and exhibit will be at the Wilkes Art Gallery Jan. 17-Feb. 21. The competition was open to all photographers whose primary source of income is not photography.
The opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at 913 C St., North Wilkesboro.
At 6:30 p.m., awards will be presented in the categories Everyday Life, People, Nature & Environments, and Photographer’s Choice. Visitors will have a chance to vote for the People’s Choice award, to be announced at the end of the show.
The judge is Erin Southwell, an internationally known award-winning fine art photographer who lives in Wilkesboro.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-667-2841 or visit www.wilkesartgallery.com .
Little Theatre to present Bradbury double feature
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “Science Fiction Double Feature: The Plays of Ray Bradbury” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Jan. 17-26 in the Mountcastle Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
The show includes two of Bradbury’s one-act plays: “Kaleidoscope” and “The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit.”
“Kaleidoscope,” a drama, finds six astronauts and their captain facing their own mortality as they drift through space. “The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit,” a comedy, begs the question, “Do clothes really make the man?”
This is the first production in the Little Theatre’s new Spotlight Series. Tickets are $15 at 336-725-4001 or www.ltofws.org .
Theatre Alliance flirting with ‘Disaster the Musical’
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “Disaster the Musical” Jan. 17-26 at 1047 Northwest Blvd.
It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her 11-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction.
It features some of the most unforgettable songs of the ’70s, including “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” to name a few.
Tickets are at 336-723-7777 or www.theatrealliance.ws .
Ward Davis to play Reeves Theater
The Reeves Theater will present singer-songwriter Ward Davis at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at 129 W. Main St., Elkin, with Charles Wesley Godwin will open.
Davis’ songs have been recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewel, Carolina Rain, The Roys, and more. Most recently, he co-wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with Cody Jinks, with whom he subsequently toured nationwide.
Tickets are $20-$25 at www.reevestheater.com .
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration planned
Music@Home Concert Series will present a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Old Salem, Winston-Salem.
The concert, “Songs of Peace Strength and Comfort,” will feature Jarae Payton, soprano and UNC School of the Arts alumna; and Myron Brown, piano, associate professor of music at Winston-Salem State University.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted at www.homemoravian.org/music@home. For information, call 336-722-6171.
Shallowford Series Concerts returns
The 33rd season of Shallowford Series Concerts presented by Shallowford Presbyterian Church and UNC School of the Arts, will open at 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville.
The concert will be followed by a reception honoring the performers.
“Last Expressions” features the UNCSA String Quartet in two final string quartets by Franz Josef Haydn (String Quartet No. 2 in D minor, Op. 76 “Fifths”) and Felix Mendelssohn (String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80). Performers are Luca Kevorkian, violin; Bella Ward, violin; Julian Smart, viola; and Adithya Muralidharan, cello.
Admission is free.
For more information contact 336-766-3178 or www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.