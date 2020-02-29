Musings on Women & Voting Rights’ on display
“100 in 2020: Musings on Women & Voting Rights” will be on display now through April 25 in the Salem College Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Salem College is commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the ability to vote, with an art exhibition. Artists were invited to reflect on how they would visually represent women’s suffrage and women’s empowerment.
Some of the works were created specifically for this show and other pieces are part of an artist’s larger body of work.
Admission is free. For more information, call 336-721-2636.
Student art will be on display
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Modern Automotive will showcase student art at a “Spring Arts Extravaganza” March 3-7 at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The exhibit features the best artwork from the school system, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and mixed media.
The show has three divisions: Elementary, Middle School and High School, with prizes awarded in each division. A reception will be 5-7 p.m. March 6. The “Artists of the Future” contest winners and certificate recipients will be announced at 6.
Three winners will receive a $250 Sawtooth School scholarship from Modern Automotive. The Sawtooth School will present each winner with a one-year family membership. Three honorable-mention artists will receive a one-year student membership to the Sawtooth School and $150 Dick Blick certificates (to buy supplies for their classrooms) will go to the art teachers of the three first-place winners.
Admission is free.
1st Friday Gallery Hop planned
The theme for the Downtown Arts District Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Hop 7-10 p.m. March 6 will be “Musical Stew and Small Performances.”
Morgan McPherson will perform on keyboard/piano 7:30-8:30 p.m. My Black Friend, an Indie group, will play 8:45-10 p.m. at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Doors open at 7:15.
“Stone Age Art,” the works of Britt Cannino Stone, will hang through March 31 in the McNeely Pop Up Gallery at ARTC Theatre. Work will be for sale during the hop and all ARTC Theatre events in March (March 13, 20 and 21) or by appointment.
“Tapestries,” the fiber work of Maggie Rose Brindley, will hang through March 28 in Studio 7’s McNeely Gallery, 204 W. Sixth St. The exhibition consists of hand-dyed and handwoven works, including portraits and wall hangings.
Students from Bethany Cothern Piano Studio will perform during the hop.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. Visit www.ARTCtheatre.com or call 336-408-9739.
Shows planned at Artworks Gallery
Artworks Gallery will present “Freewheelin’” by Barbara Rizza Mellin, “The Dream of the Planet” by Wiley Akers, and “American Gothic HB2” by Owens Daniels March 1-28 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
An opening reception will be 7-10 p.m. March 6 during DADA’s 1st Friday Gallery Hop.
Mellin is an award-winning author and artist, who relocated to Winston Salem from New England.
Akers’ work aims to express an idea or emotion about how he feels about the world around him and tends to be autobiographical in nature.
Daniels work speaks to the issues of the day: their reflections and impact, as well as their influences on our culture and communities.
The main focus of his project is to “poke fun at N.C. House Bill 2 or HB2 for on both sides of the issue.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.Artworks-Gal lery.org or call 336-723-5890.
Associated Artists show at Masonic Center
Associated Artists’ opening reception for “Winter into Spring” will be 5-7 p.m. March 6 at the Masonic Center, 4537 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. It will hang through June 12.
Light refreshments will served.
Admission is free. For information, email info@associated artists.org.
SECCA to show work by filmmaker Semilian
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will host a reception for its latest Southern Idiom exhibition, Julian Semilian’s “Fairy Tales from the Insubstantial” 4-6 p.m. March 7 in the Preview Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Semilian is an experimental filmmaker, film editor, teacher, poet, translator and novelist. He was born in Romania and has been teaching film editing and experimental cinema at the UNCSA School of Filmmaking, for more than 20 years, following a career as a film editor in Hollywood, where he worked on more than 50 movies and TV shows.
Souther Idiom is an ongoing series that explores local artists’ work. Artwork in the series is for sale, and proceeds benefit both the artist and SECCA’s exhibition fund.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.secca.org or call 336-725-1904.
Amythyst Kiah will perform
Amythyst Kiah — a Southern Gothic alt-country blues musician — will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Described by the New York Times as having “razor sharp guitar picking” and “deep-hued voice,” Kiah is the latest offering in the American Music Series of UNCSA Presents.
Released in February 2019, “Black Myself” received the Grammy nomination as Best American Roots Song. It was written by Kiah and recorded by Our Native Daughters, a quartet formed by the Triad’s Rhiannon Giddens.
Tickets are $25 at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
Symphony Youth Philharmonic concert
The Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Philharmonic, Premiere Strings and Chamber Sinfonia will present a concert at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Brendle Recital Hall in the Scales Fine Arts Center on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem.
The Youth Philharmonic, led by Margaret Rehder, will perform España Cañi–Spanish Folk Song, arr. Merle J. Isaac; Concerto Grosso in D Minor Op. 3, No. 11, First Movement, by Antonio Vivaldi; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, by James Newton Howard, arr. Douglas E. Wagner; and Rosamunde Overture, by Franz Schubert, arr. Vernon Leidig.
The Premiere Strings, led by Ryane Dunnagan and Rachel Watson, will perform will perform Double Trouble, by Lauren Bernofsky; Burst, by Brian Balmages; and Peanut Butter and Celli, by Joseph Compello.
The recently created group, Chamber Sinfonia, a strings-only orchestra for advanced level beginners, will perform Gauntlet, by Doug Spata; Black Knight, by Ian Edlund; and the “Finale” from Gioachino Rossini’s William Tell Overture.
Admission is free.
Clan Lindsay Pipe Band open house
The Clan Lindsay Pipe Band will hold an open house 3-5 p.m. March 8 at Saint Clement’s Episcopal Church, 3600 Harper Road, Clemmons.
The competitive bagpipe and drum band, which plays traditional and contemporary Scottish tunes, rehearses every other Sunday to prepare for competitions at regional Highland Games and Scottish Festivals.
The band is recruiting both experienced and inexperienced musicians interested in learning to play the bagpipe or the drums and looking for opportunities to perform.
For information, email irish madigan@yahoo.com.
Admission to the open house is free. Visit www.clanlindsay pipeband.org.
Music@Home concert series returns
The Music@Home concert series will present “Discovering the Classical String Trio — The Moravian Legacy” featuring the Vivaldi Project at 3 p.m. March 8 at Gray Auditorium, Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem.
The Vivaldi project comprises Elizabeth Field, violin; Allison Nyquist, violin and viola; Stephanie Vial, cello. The program will include music by J.C. Bach, Klauseck and Antes.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-722-6171 or visit www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.