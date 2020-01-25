Works by Robert Motherwell on display
Wake Forest University’s Hanes Art Gallery is hosting an exhibtion of works by Robert Motherwell, “Motherwell: product. placement,” through March 29 in Scales Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Motherwell, an abstract expressionist painter, printmaker and editor, was one of the youngest members of the New York School, which included Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. Motherwell taught at Black Mountain College in the 1950s.
To create his abstract works on paper, Motherwell cut and pasted commonplace objects such as cigarette packages, sheet music and advertisements alongside areas of pure color. He used objects from modern life to explore the blurred line between his handmade object and the commercial culture.
Admission is free. Several events will be held during the exhibition. Visit www.hanesgallery.wfu.edu/portfolio-item/motherwell-product- placement/.
Bookmarks presents Andrew Rea
Bookmarks will present YouTube personality and New York Times bestselling author, Andrew Rea, and his new cookbook,”Binging with Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Michael Hastings, the Journal’s food editor, will appear with Rea.
A pre-show reception at 6 p.m. will feature recipes from Rea’s new cookbook, prepared by Claire Calvin, owner of The Porch Kitchen & Cantina, Canteen Market & Bistro and Alma Mexicana. Food tickets, a copy of the book and wine are $55, $50 for a non-alcoholic drink option.
Rea has more than 5 million YouTube subscribers. He teaches a recipe based on a favorite TV show or film, such as the babka from the classic Seinfeld episode.
Hastings has been the Journal’s food editor since 2000. Before becoming a journalist, Hastings was a chef in several Winston-Salem restaurants.
Calvin is a self-taught cook who has been in the food business since 2010 when she started a home delivery dinner business, Dinners on The Porch.
Tickets, $30, are at bpt.me/4473102 and include a signed copy of Rea’s book.Visit www.bookmarksnc.org.
Associated Artists presents ‘20/20 Vision’
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem will present a new show, “20/20 Vision,” Jan. 27-May 1 in the Every Corner Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
A reception will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Admission is free.
Open mic night coming to Footnote
Footnote Coffee and Cocktails will present Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, Winston-Salem.
Local musicians are invited to play covers and original songs and must be present to register, starting at 6:15.
For information, email TriadOpenMic1@gmail.com or visit www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com/.
Admission is free.
Open Mic Poetry and Bake Off
The Word Is Out Open Mic Poetry and Bake Off will be 5:45-7:45 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Featured poet will be poet and pastor Kim Williams, and the optional theme is “Grave Words.”
Lovers of poetry and spoken word are welcome to share their own or others’ work in three-to-five-minute readings, or just listen.
Co-sponsored by Forsyth County Public Library and Winston-Salem Writers, admission is free. There may be some adult themes.
Latin Jazz Night planned
Sounds of the Caribbean will present the award-winning Jazz Ensemble of the UNC School of the Arts with guest artists from Puerto Rico and Venezuela at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St.
Latin Jazz Night will feature pianist Luis Marín, percussionist Jean Carlos Camuñas and vocalist Laura Gonzqui.
Directed by Ron Rudkin, students in UNCSA’s School of Music will perform a repertoire showcasing the intersection of Latin American culture and jazz music. Marín and Camuñas will join the ensemble on Ray Santos’ traditional Latin Big Band piece “Sunny Ray” and on the Jazz standard “Afro Blue,” among others. Gonzqui will perform on “Seguire Mi Viaje,” a romantic ballad composed by master Mexican composer Alvaro Carrillo.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students with ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances, or 336-721-1945.
Tribute to Whitney Houston planned
The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present “The Greatest Love of All,” a tribute to Whitney Houston at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at 1328 S. Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro. Doors open at 7.
Belinda Davids — a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa — has performed alongside Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica. With the accompaniment of a five-piece live band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, this is a tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.
Greatest hits include “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love of All” and “I’m Every Woman.”
Tickets are $37 and $39 at 336-838-6260, www.walkercenter online.org or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu.
Candid Yams Kickback presents launch party
Candid Yams Kickback will present a launch party featuring the film “The Pursuit of Happyness” starring Will Smith at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Candid Yams Kickback leads discussions by selecting a film and highlighting points to help the audience navigate their way to a better quality of life.
“The Pursuit of Happyness” is based on the life of businessman and motivational speaker Chris Gardner, who struggled with homelessness while raising his young son before becoming a successful stock broker.
Tickets are $15-$150 at www.candidyamskickback.com.
Events planned at Bookmarks
Bookmarks will present events this week at 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem.
- Ed Southern will present “When Tobacco Road Reached Winston-Salem” at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
When Wake Forest University opened its Reynolda Campus in 1956, Winston-Salem changed in ways big and small. For sports fans, Winston-Salem was now the western end of Tobacco Road, home to one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s “Big Four” North Carolina schools — just as the ACC, the Big Four, and North Carolina were becoming synonymous with big-time college basketball.
- Fred and Susan Chapell will present Fred Chapell’s new book of poetry, “As If It Were,” at 4 p.m. Feb. 2.
Inspired by ancient, modern and contemporary writings, “As If It Were” presents tales, anecdotes, pointed stories and aphorisms to spark the conscience of readers young and old. Chappell illustrates how the fable offers a timeless form of wisdom.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www. bookmarksnc.org/calendar.
Tournament, raffle for Wilkes Art Gallery
The Wilkes Art Gallery will present a “Diamonds and Denim Texas Hold’em Tournament” 6-10 p.m. Feb. 1 at 6th & Main Restaurant, Wilkesboro.
At the end of the evening chips won will be exchanged for raffle tickets to win prizes. All proceeds will support Wilkes Art Gallery and its mission: To provide opportunities to experience the visual arts in a dynamic, meaningful and personal way, for everyone in Wilkes County.
Tickets, $75, include entry fee, heavy hors d’oeuvres and three bar drinks. Additional chips will be for sale at the event. Call 336-667-2841 or visit www.wilkesart gallery.com.
Opera presents Met’s ‘Porgy and Bess’
Piedmont Opera will broadcast the Metropolitan Opera’s “Porgy and Bess” Live in HD at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 1 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem native Tichina Vaughn reprises the role of Liily that she first performed at the Met in 1990.
Tickets are $23.50 at www.piedmontopera.org
Artworks Gallery plans shows
Artworks Gallery will present “New Work,” by Don Green, and “Farmers Market,” by Betti Pettinati-Longinotti, Feb. 2-29 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The gallery will be open for The Hop 7-10 p.m. Feb. 7, and there will be an artists’ reception 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16 with a talk at 2:30.
The inspiration for Green’s “New Work” comes from nature, trees, streams, roots, rocks, hills and life processes: creation, growth, death, decay, erosion and the changing seasons.
Pettinati-Longinotti’s “Farmers Market” series is dedicated to outdoor markets throughout the world that provide local and indigenous fruits, flowers, vegetables, baked goods and cultural items. At the farmers market, a banquet of color and celebration of life can be found, with positive memories built.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.Artworks- Gallery.org or call 336-723-5890.
