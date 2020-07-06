Spring Theatre’s SPARK will present a reading of “Fifty-Dollar Breakup,” by Debkanya Mitra, at 7 p.m. today on its YouTube channel.
Mitra’s play won the SPARK 10-Minute Playwriting Competition. Grace Reasoner directs.
“Fifty-Dollar Breakup” tells the story of a band whose bonds are tested by the COVID-19 crisis. The band’s desperate attempts at “Stayin’ Alive” by meeting virtually through Zoom might end in a “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” for “The Times, They Are A-Changin’.”
SPARK is Spring Theatre’s youth-driven outreach and diversity program. SPARK will be accepting donations during the stream. See more at https://tinyurl.com/springbreakup.
2020 Women’s Theatre Festival online
The 2020 Women’s Theatre Festival opened in Raleigh on Wednesday and will present innovative theater throughout July online.
The fest includes more than 130 pieces of programming, four program tracks, and a combination of ticketed, free and donation-based events at https://WTvirtualF2020.sched.com, on the festival app, at www.womenstheatrefestival.com and on Zoom.
The program tracks are:
- WTFCon: the conference track with workshops, panels and training. Sessions range from one to four hours, can be bought as a Full Festival Pass ($150) or individually ($10-$50) through Eventbrite.
- WTFringe: The (virtual) performance series. WTFringe performances are donation-based events ($10 is suggested) and will be presented on WTF’s Twitch channel, mainly on Saturdays.
- Festival Fridays: Will feature events such as the Keynote Conversations series and virtual socializing and networking with other festival-goers.
- WTFamily: A hybrid track that supports the needs of parent artists and family participants. Check the schedule for workshops for kids, meet-ups for parents, and more.
Highlights include Anti-Racist Theatre Workshop with Nicole Brewer, a workshop performance of “XIX” by Jacqueline E. Lawton, and Christine Toy Johnson’s “Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom.”
Ticketed events are at https://WTvirtualF2020.eventbrite.com. The performance platform is https://Twitch.TV/wtheatrefesti valnc. Donations can be made at https://Paypal.Me/wtfestivalnc. Contact info@womenstheatrefesti val.com or 919-710-6635.
36th App Summ Fest opens virtually
The 36th annual Appalachian Summer Festival opened Thursday online from Boone and will continue through July 31.
App Summer Fest is online this year for the first time in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
All events are free and will be streamed at www.appsummeronline.org, and on the festival’s You Tube and Facebook channels. Film screenings require pre-registration, as registration capacity is limited. Some events will be archived for later viewing; others are only available for the scheduled date and time. Full descriptions about each event and how to access them are on the website.
This week’s offerings include:
- 2 p.m. July 5: Broyhill Chamber Series Sneak Peek, Tesla Quartet
- 2 p.m. July 6: Behind the Scenes at the Schaefer Center
- 7 p.m. July 7: Weicholz Global Film Series, “The Charmer”
- 2 p.m. July 8: Exhibition Showcase Series, “Unequal Scenes” with Johnny Miller
- 7 p.m. July 9: Live From Rosen Concert Hall, “Songs for Summer” with James Stokes, Juni Cho, James Douthit and Gennard Lombardozzi
- 7 p.m. July 10: Center Stage, “Shana Tucker: An Evening of ChamberSoul”
- 7 p.m. July 11: In the Spotlight, Parsons Dance: “Caught at Home”
- 2 p.m. July 12: Broyhill Chamber Series Sneak Peek, Canadian Brass.
Virtual concert by The Lonely 1s
Marguerite’s Coffeehouse will present a virtual concert by The Lonely 1s, Eddie Cisneros and Noah David, young blind musicians harmonizing on Golden Oldies, at 7 p.m. July 10 from the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Tune in at https://uufws.org/virtual-coffeehouse.
Yadkin art show, ceremony online
The Yadkin County Arts Council’s Juried Art Show Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony has been converted to a virtual event because of the extension in phase two COVID-19 restrictions.
Council members will give a tour of the Welborn Gallery and award the winning artists at 5:30 p.m. July 9 live at facebook.com/yadkinarts.
The exhibition annually celebrates some of North Carolina’s finest artists and brings a diverse exhibit to the Welborn Gallery. It was open to fine artists at least 18 and living in N.C. in both 2D and 3D categories. A total of $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists.
Additionally, People’s Choice Awards will be decided through a Facebook Survey the following week, ending on July 17.
The Welborn Gallery will be open for socially distanced, in-person viewing starting 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 10 and continue Monday-Friday through Sept. 1 at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Uploaded images will also be at www.YadkinArts.org.
Symphony presents virtual Music Lovers’ Luncheon
The Winston-Salem Symphony will present a virtual Music Lovers’ Luncheon noon-1 p.m. July 10 on Zoom and Facebook.
Percussionist Eric Willie and violinist Rebecca Willie will provide a peek into their lives as musicians and share what goes on behind the scenes when preparing for a concert.
Eric Willie has performed as a soloist, clinician and conductor throughout Europe, South America and the United States. In addition to his solo projects, he regularly performs with the Legal Wood and Nief-Norf Projects.
Rebecca Willie is the assistant concertmaster of the Winston-Salem Symphony and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in Columbus, Ohio.
There is a limit of 100 Zoom participants. Attendance is free, but registration is required at www.wssymphony.org.
