N.C. Black Repertory plans live reading
The North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present a live-streamed, staged reading of “Berta, Berta,” by Angelica Chéri at 7 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page.
Featured at the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival and in the Living Room Theatre Reading Series, “Berta, Berta” stars Melissa Joyner of FX’s “Mrs. America” and Jackie Alexander, N.C. Black Rep’s artistic director.
After committing an unforgivable crime, Leroy is granted one final wish: a chance to make amends with his long-lost lover Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate.
For information about this and more productions, visit www.ncblackrep.org.
Online film showings scheduled by Aperture
Aperture Cinema is providing online screenings during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Among the offerings this week are two films in the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, each followed by virtual Q&A’s with the filmmakers and other guests.
“You Gave Me a Song,” a documentary about old-time music pioneer Alice Gerrard, will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday. At 84, Alice Gerrard performs, teaches and inspires the next generation, and recalls her personal and musical history.
Filmmakers Kenny Dalsheimer and Ashley Melzer, along with Gerrard, will participate in the Q&A. Tickets are free.
“Picture Character,” a documentary about the emergence of emoji — Japanese for “picture character” — is available now on Aperture’s website. Tickets are $8.
A Q&A with filmmakers Martha Shane and Ian Cheney, moderated by Aperture board member and filmmaker Andrew Harrison Brown will begin at 7 p.m Tuesday.
For the live Q&A, email marketing@aperturecinema.com and they will send you a link at 6 p.m. April 14 to join on Zoom.
To buy tickets and see all of Aperture’s current shows, visit www.aperturecinema.com.
Art-o-mat offers movie and popcorn
Art-o-mat, the art vending machine project, owned and operated by artist Clark Whittington, has created an Art-o-carton for COVID-19 at-home movie watching.
Inside the Art-o-carton, Movie Night Edition, there are 10 original artworks with at least four being movie themed. Also included are a box of movie candy and a bag of Pop Secret microwavable popcorn or a pan of Jiffy Pop popcorn. Note: Jiffy Pop is designed for electric coil or gas burners and will scratch glass top ranges.
The limited edition Art-o-carton, Movie Night, is $65 at www.artomat.org.
A poem a day featured in April
For the month of April, National Poetry Month, Press 53 is offering up a poem each day for 30 days.
You can read works by Joseph Mills, Jim Peterson and more from Press 53’s recent titles.
For inspiration to help you through COVID-19, visit https://tinyurl.com/press53poems .
Reynolda House videos showcase estate’s past
Reynolda House Museum of American Art has launched a new series, Call-a-Curator, and has revived its education series, Pop-Up Studio, to help you engage with Reynolda from home.
The Call-a-Curator videos shed light on new aspects of the estate, its collections, and its history.
In Episode 1, “Katharine’s Healthy Habits,” Bari Helms, director of archives and library, takes viewers to the early 20th century and chronicles the estate’s relationship with germs and illness.
In Episode 2, “Anna Dorothea Foster and Charlotte Anna Dick,” curator Allison Slaby talks about the museum’s latest acquisition by the most renowned portraitist of America’s early national period, Gilbert Stuart.
In the Pop-Up Studio series for kids, Julia Hood, manager of School and Family Learning, offers ideas for home-based art education and learning. In Pop-Up Studio: “Mail Art,” Chapter 1 illustrates how to send a letter to someone special using stationery.
Videos are on the museum’s social media platforms and its YouTube channel, youtube.com/reynolda. For online galleries and more information, visit www.reynoldahouse.org.
Social media posts feature Old Salem
To continue offering innovative educational opportunities to students and teachers during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Old Salem Museums & Gardens has launched “History Nerd Alerts!,” which are social media posts highlighting historical information about artifacts related to illness, medicine, and health in Old Salem’s collections.
The “History Nerd Alerts!” are designed for teachers, parents, students, and any interested people who are learning online due to school closures. “History Nerd Alerts!” connect Old Salem’s collections and history to what is going on in the world today at @OldSalemInc on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit www. oldsalem.org.
