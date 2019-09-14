Will Willner

“Winston Lake Park,” photo by Will Willner, is at Elberson Fine Art Center, Salem College.

 Will Willner

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments