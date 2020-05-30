Black Rep to do virtual spotlight series on Facebook
North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present the Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series at 7 p.m. Mondays, June 1-22, live on Facebook.
The Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series profiles four artists who are part of the N.C. Black Rep family. The programs will feature live performances, archival footage, and surprise guests. Except for the June 1, which is hosted by former TV anchor Wanda Starke, they will be moderated by Jackie Alexander, artistic director.
The lineup is:
- June 1: Alexander will discuss his decision to leave New York for Winston-Salem and coming Black Rep projects. Starke will host.
- June 8: April Parker-Jones, television star, will talk about her journey from struggling actor to success.
- June 15: Stephen Hill, television star, will talk about his years in New York theater and independent film to his role on “Magnum P.I.”
- June 22: Jimmie JJ Jeter, Broadway actor, will share his journey from the Black Repertory Co.’s Teen Ensemble to leading man in “Hamilton.”
For more information, visit www.ncblackrep.org.
Bookmarks to host online events this week
Bookmarks is presenting online events this week. Get more information and register at www.bookmarksnc.org.
- 7 p.m. June 3: Ishmael Beah, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author, talks about his newest novel, “Little Family,” the May Signed First Editions Club selection. Club members will receive free entry. Bookmarks will send the link to join the event before June 3 to those who buy the book or donate to Bookmarks by phone or website. For information, email staff@bookmarksnc.org.
- 2 p.m. June 5:
The Kids Writing Workshop with Rebecca Siegel is recommended for ages 8 and up. Siegel, who has written history books for children — “Mayflower: The Ship that Started a Nation” and “To Fly Among the Stars: The Hidden Story of the Fight for Women Astronauts” — will talk about the importance of research. You will need paper and a writing utensil. The workshop is free, and attendees are encouraged to buy a copy of “To Fly Among the Stars.” Those who buy a book and attend the workshop will be entered to win a prize pack from Bookmarks. Details are on the website.
Bethesda Center to present ‘Bethesda — A Shelter’s Story’Bethesda Center for the Homeless and Wake Forest University will present “Bethesda — A Shelter’s Story” at 6:30 p.m. June 5 on Facebook Live.
The documentary will focus on the work Bethesda does in the community and its answer for homelessness.
Studio 7 exhibit features effects of isolation
Studio 7 will be open 7-10 p.m. June 5 at 204 W. Sixth St., in Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District, as part of in DADA’s 1st Friday Gallery Hop. The streets will not be blocked.
Safety procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place. Gallery organizers will be limiting visitors and asking guests to practice safe social distancing.
Studio 7’s “Covid Comeback” show will be in the McNeely Gallery. Artwork from Britt Cannino Stone (Stone Age Art), which hung in the McNeely Pop Up Gallery at ARTC Theatre, will be on view and for sale through June.
A new collection of linocut prints by Marsha McNeely Hierl will also be on display. Hierl’s prints reflect nature and isolation, the effects of the quarantine of the past several months.
Donnel “Dezo” Williams will also display some new work.
For more information, email studio7ws@gmail.com or call 336-408-9739.
Earl Scuggs festival delayed by COVID-19 outbreak
The Earl Scruggs Music Festival organizers have announced that the inaugural festival will be postponed to Sept. 3-4, 2021. The festival, focused on the legacy of musical icon Earl Scruggs, will be at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring.
Tickets bought for the 2020 festival will transfer to the 2021 festival with the complete lineup returning next year. Since The Earl Scruggs Music Festival is a fundraiser for Isothermal Community College and the Earl Scruggs Center, ticket holders can also convert their tickets to a donation to help support the festival’s transition to next year.
Email tickets@tryon.com to donate your ticket to the festival. For a refund, also contact tickets@tryon.com by June 30.
A weekly interview series, “A Month of Mondays,” led by artistic director Steve Johnson,will continue 8-8:30 p.m. Mondays on the festival’s Facebook page. The series includes Jerry Douglas, Alison Brown, and more.
For more information, contact 828-395-1594, scruggsfestinfo@wncw.org.
Craftsmen highlighting new members online
Piedmont Craftsmen is digitally showcasing its New Member Artists for 2020.
The exhibition opened at the Trade Street gallery in early March but closed a few days later because of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Four of the 16 artists are being highlighted in the organization’s Friday newsletters and on its Facebook and Instragram pages.
The New Members Exhibition of 2020 features the work of jewelers Cindy Miller and Hsiang-Ting Yen; clay work by Christina Bendo, Douglas Bringle, Ayla Mullen, and Wendy Werstlein; work in wood by Ian Herdell and Rob Herion; and mixed-media work of Renee Calder, Marge Luttrell, Anne Mclean, and Eric Moore.
For information, contact 336-725-1516 or info@piedmont craftsmen.org.
Daniel Boone’s legacy celebrated in June festival
National Boone Day, which celebrates Daniel Boone’s arrival at the Cumberland Gap from his home on the upper Yadkin River in Wilkes County, will be 1-5 p.m. June 7 at Whippoorwill Village, 11928 NC-268, Ferguson.
Whippoorwill Village is a collection of log structures in an open setting that allows social distancing, including the replica Boone homestead and the Longhunter’s cabin that Boone is said to have used on Howard’s Knob in Watauga County.
Cabins will not be open to visitors in accordance with social distancing, but host guides will be at the cabin porches and on the grounds to talk with visitors. There will be a cook fire in the Boone cabin and music throughout the afternoon.
Matt’s store will be open for a limited number of shoppers at a time. Those who enter any of the buildings are asked to wear masks.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. For more information, follow Whippoorwill Village or North Carolina Daniel Boone Heritage Trail on Facebook.
