Exhibits for Sharon Hardin and Will Willner
Wife and husband Sharon Hardin and Will Willner have exhibitions hanging currently.
Hardin is showing watercolors at the Sechrest Gallery on the High Point University Campus. There will be a closing reception 4-6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Willner is showing infrared photographs from the series “Every Park in Winston Salem at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College Campus, Winston-Salem.
There will be an artist’s reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Book launch planned for ‘Visitations’
A book launch for “Visitations,” a new poetry collection by Jenny Bates, will be 2-4 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.
The book, published by Hermit Feathers Press, is divided into four sections — Trust, Serve, Wait, Hope — and the 74 poems explore the red clay of Bates’ Stokes County home and the bones it holds.
For more information, visit www.hermitfeatherspress.com. For more information about Winston-Salem Writers, visit www.wswriters.org.
UNCSA will present Flor de Toloache
UNCSA Presents will present Flor de Toloache at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi band, offers an edgy take on traditional Mexican music. They’ve performed at Terminal 5 in New York, Nashville’s Ryman Theater at The Grand Ole Opry and the Coachella Festival.
The concert is co-sponsored by the Hispanic League. Spend the day at Fiesta! and finish the night off with Flor de Toloache.
Tickets are at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945.
‘Reading Between the Lines’ at the library
The Forsyth County Library’s On The Same Page community read will continue this week with a program about Uzodinma Iweala’s “Speak No Evil.” The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society.
Angela Mazaris will present “Reading Between the Lines” 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St. It will ask the question: How do historians document historical and contemporary LGBTQ stories in the United States?
Mazaris, founding director of the Wake Forest University LGBTQ Center and affiliate faculty in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, will discuss the Winston-Salem LGBTQ Oral History Project and facilitate a Q&A on local LGBTQ history.
Exhibit focuses on Reynolda roof
Reynolda House Museum of American Art will open an exhibition about its historic green tile roof and renovations that will be made in the next few years. The exhibition, “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof,” will open Sept. 10 and be on display until June 27, 2021, in the West Bedroom Gallery.
Much of Reynolda’s architectural character comes from its long, low roofline manufactured by the Ludowici Tile Company, which is still in business. In 2020, Reynolda will begin the rehabilitation of the 102-year-old roof.
Reynolda House is at 2250 Reynolda Road. For information, visit www.reynolda.org.
Music and crafts fest set for Blowing Rock
The Blowing Rock Music Festival will present music on two stages noon to sunset on Sept. 14 at the Blowing Rock Attraction, 432 Blowing Road, Blowing Rock. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.
Headliners include the Harris Brothers, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Soul Benefactor, Jeff Little Trio, and Wayne Henderson. Other acts include The Neighbors, Charlie Carpenter, Cecil Palmer and Gloria Coffey, and Mitch and Masten.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door, $10 for ages 12 and under, at 828-295-7111, 828-295-7851 or theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival.
Big Pour at Tanglewood Park
North Carolina’s Big Pour will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Tanglewood Park, Clemmons.
Musical artists will include JJ Grey & Mofro, Lettuce, Travers Brothership, Butcher Brown and Shay Lovette.
The day will include tastings, industry collaborations, demos, arts and craft vendors, food trucks and kids activities.
Part of the proceeds will go to several local charities.
Tickets are $5-$40 at www.bigpournc.com. It will be held rain or shine.
Sawtooth plans community open house
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present “Art in the Evening: Art Trip,” a community open house with live music, artist demonstrations and hands-on activities, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Attendees can grab a “Sawtooth Passport,” get a stamp at each of the studios and turn in their full passport for a chance to win two free Taste of Art tickets.
Admission is free. For information, contact 336-723-7395 or www.sawtooth.org.
Arts Council to screen high-def stage shows
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present high-definitions screenings of stage performances — some recorded and some live direct — Sept. 15-May 31 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.
Here’s the nine-event series of productions — from musical comedy to Shakespeare — that will be shown with the Milton Rhodes’ Arts Center’s new digital cinema projector.
- 2 p.m. Sept. 15: “Kinky Boots”
- 2 p.m. Oct. 13: “42nd Street”
- 7 p.m. Oct. 31: “Frankenstein”
- 2 p.m. Nov. 10: “Hamlet”
- 2 p.m. Jan. 12: “All About Eve”
- 2 p.m. Feb. 2: “All My Sons”
- 2 p.m. April 5: “Present Laughter”
- 2 p.m. May 10: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
- 2 p.m. May 31: “Fleabag”
Tickets, $17-$24, are at 336-747-1414 or www.hanesbrandstheatre.com.
Arts at Ardmore Series presents musical
The Arts at Ardmore Series will present Susan Braden’s musical “Because I Can, Sir!” at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem
“Because I Can, Sir!” is a one-woman musical comedy about Susan Braden’s battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer.
All songs are written and performed by Braden, who has performed “Because I Can, Sir!” nationwide.
Braden is a wife, mother and grandmother; a composer, arranger, soprano concert artist, voice teacher, pianist, jingle singer and actor.
Admission is free.
Award-winning tenors coming to Wilkesboro
The Texas Tenors, John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Walker Center, Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Texas Tenors have won three Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and were named Billboard Magazine’s 2017 No. 10 Classical Crossover Artist in the World. Their most recent albums “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.
Tickets are $37 and $39 at www.walkercenteronline.org.
N.C. Brass Band to play two concerts
The North Carolina Brass Band will perform its opening concerts of the 2019-20 season, “Brass at the Opera!”, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the UNCG Auditorium in Greensboro and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in Brendle Recital Hall, WFU, Winston-Salem.
Directed by Brian Meixner, the 28-member band is composed of brass players and percussionists, including symphony musicians, soloists, chamber music professionals and jazz artists.
The band plays transcriptions of music for orchestra, wind band, choir, jazz and pop music, and original music written for brass band.
Tickets are $20, $5 for students. For information, visit www.ncbrassband.org.
‘Music as the International Language’
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem will present “Music as the International Language” at 9 and 11 a.m. today, Sept. 8, at 4055 Robinhood Road.
Featured musicians will be Elektra Winds, a woodwind quartet composed of area performers and teachers, playing works by Bozza, Albeniz, Prokofiev, Schickele, Bridge and some children’s songs by Christopher Weait.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival
The eighth annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival will be at the Carolina Bible Camp, 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville on Sept. 14.
Musical acts include Dom Flemons, a Grammy-award winner and a founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops; Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, The Kevin Prater Band; Banjo Earth Band; and His & Hers.
There will be vendors, food, a classic car show, an auction and an area for kids’ activities.
For information, visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.
Art and music party set for the Wherehouse
Tessa Eve Everton will present a Full Moon Art Party! Wherehouse Art Mart Pop-Up with music 7-11 p.m. Sept. 13 at Krankies, 211 E Third St., Winston-Salem. The show will hang through the following week.
Opening act, singer-songwriter Joe Blevins, will be followed by Asheville duo Nick & Brooke playing ukulele and cello, and ending the evening will be Andy Freakin’ Mabe, a one-man-band.
Visual artists include Elizabeth Shanahan, Hayden Sharpe, Zac Trainor, Andrew Fansler, Liz Simmons, Laura Lashley and Gina Franco.
Krankie’s will be open with a full bar and dinner specials.
