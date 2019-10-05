Launch party planned for book
A launch party for Carol Roan’s latest book, “A Change in the Air,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Scuppernong Books, 305 W. Elm St., Greensboro.
Roan, 88, was 18 when she began to sing professionally, 68 when her first book was commissioned by Starrhill Press, and 83 when she first ventured on stage as a dancer. At 87, her first book of fiction, “A Change in the Air,” won the 2018 Serena McDonald Fiction Award and has been published by Snake Nation Press.
“A Change in the Air” is a linked collection of short stories about a small New Jersey farming town that has hidden itself from outsiders since the brutal British invasion in 1776. Now the town is threatened by another invasion, this time by artists.
New Winston Museum presents ‘Women for the Win’
New Winston Museum will present “Women for the Win: Sports, Gender, and Title IX in Winston-Salem,” a panel discussion and reception, at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Salem College, Huber Theater in the Student Center, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem.
Panelists include Dianne Dailey, LaTaya Hilliard-Gray and Patricia Hughes. Dailey is a Salem College alum who led the WFU women’s golf program for 30 years, during which her student athletes earned 30 team titles, 39 individual titles, and four ACC Championships. Hilliard-Gray has been head softball coach at Winston-Salem State University for the past 17 years. Hughes is the Salem College athletics director. Dave Goren, a local-sports broadcaster, will moderate.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.newwinston.org.
High Point University presents Community Enrichment
High Point University will present Community Enrichment Series events this week.
“Seeing from Within: The Magical Femiverse” by Emily Clare, of Winston-Salem, is in the Sechrest Art Gallery, Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
“The Sound in Picture” concert will be 3:30-4:30 p.m. today, Oct. 6, in the Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. The concert will feature a variety of musical styles from film music, including classical, jazz, popular music and Broadway pieces.
Michael Davidson will perform in concert 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Davidson is associate professor of trombone at the University of Kansas. He will perform pieces for trombone and piano.
Admission is free. Information is at www.highpoint.edu.
Piedmont Opera plans two events
Piedmont Opera will hold two events this week, leading up to their production of “Mary, Queen of Scots” later this month.
Aperture Cinema will screen “Mary, Queen of Scots” (1971) at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 6, at 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Vanessa Redgrave stars as Mary Stuart of Scotland, with Glenda Jackson co-starring as Queen Elizabeth I. As with the earlier Maxwell Anderson play, “Mary of Scotland,” the film sympathizes with Mary, and there are two fictionalized face-to-face confrontations between the two queens (who never met in real life).
Rated PG-13, it runs 128 minutes. Tickets are $12.50 at www.aperturecinema.com.
“La Lunch: The Dish on Opera” will be noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Footnote Cafe, 634 W. Fourth St.
James Allbritten, general and artistic director, and cast members will provide an inside look into Piedmont Opera’s “Mary, Queen of Scots,” providing historical and production perspectives.
Admission to the lunch is $25 at 336-725-7101 or www.piedmontopera.org.
High Country Writers presents Chris Roerden
High Country Writers will present Chris Roerden, author of “Don’t Murder your Mystery” and “Don’t Sabotage your Submission,” at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Watauga County Library. She will speak on the topic of “Don’t Sabotage your Story.”
Roerden has edited fiction and nonfiction for publishers, including St. Martin’s Press, Harlequin, Midnight Ink, Rodale and Viking. Roerden holds a master’s degree in English from the University of Maine and has taught at three universities in three countries.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.highcountrywriters.org.
N.C. Black Repertory Co. presenting dark comedy
The N.C. Black Repertory Co. will present a Living Room Theatre production 3-5 p.m. today, Oct. 6, in Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, in collaboration with the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.
In “Welcome to Matteson!” by Inda Craig-Galván, a suburban couple hosts a welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party for their new neighbors — a couple recently (forcibly) relocated from Chicago’s roughest housing project — and it’s anything but welcoming. It’s described as a “dark intra-racial comedy about reverse gentrification and how we deal with the ‘other’ when the other looks just like us.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.ncblackrep.org.
Fundraiser benefits The Little Theatre
“Magic, Mischief & Mayhem,” a fund-raiser to benefit The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will be 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10 at Footnote Café, 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
This event will feature magician Sam Diezel, Bunker Dogs Comedy Troupe and music performed by Little Theatre stars. There will also be silent and live auctions, wine and liquor pulls and a 50-50 raffle.
Tickets are $40, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and two coupons for wine, beer or soda. There will be a cash bar, and cocktail attire is requested. Visit www.ltofws.org.
Jarrod D. Dixon will sign copies of his book
Jarrod D. Dixon will read and sign copies of his book, “The Fantabulous Golden Lightning Bolts” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
It is the sequel to “The Golden Lightning Bolts, Part 1.”
Tattoo Historical Society plans gathering
The Tattoo Historical Society will present its first annual gathering noon-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the American Legion Post No. 55, 111 Miller St., Winston Salem.
The event will include tattoo museums and collectors from around the country for a day of buying, selling and trading, with history talks throughout the day.
The Tattoo Historical Society was established to preserve, promote and share through education, the history and cultural significance of tattooing.
Admission is $10 at the door. For information, email info@tattoohistorical society.com.
Show benefits Moravian Church in Albania
“Art for Albania,” a show and sale to generate support for the Moravian Church in Albania will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem.
Featuring well-known Winston-Salem artists, “Art for Albania” will have paintings, sculpture, pottery, jewelry (including work by Shirley Taylor Marriott), fabric collage, woodwork, handcrafted guitars, and an original Stuart Archibald painting of Salem Square for sale.
Proceeds will provide food, shelter, basic sanitation, and education to people struggling to survive extreme hardship. For information, email wdavidpiner@gmail.com.
Clemmons Library screens ‘Life of a King’
The Clemmons Library will screen “Life of a King,” a film starring Cuba Gooding Jr. about Eugene Brown, a Hickory resident, during National Chess Day 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3554 Clemmons Road.
The event honors Brown, who is the founder of the Big Chair Chess Club and the Think Before You Move initiative, both designed to encourage young people and foster community. The event will also include chess rounds and food.
Brown will participate in a Q&A after the film, and Authoring Action members will perform poetry.
Admission is free.
Fundraiser block party planned Oct. 11-12
“Off the Nook,” a fundraiser block party for the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center and the children that it serves will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11 and 1-6 p.m. Oct. 12th in the Heritage Center parking lot, 110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.
There will be food; poets, including LB the Poet; music; a bounce house; open mic; dance party with deejay Tommy Gee Mixx; food trucks and live music.
First-12th graders may enter the Speak Up (rap cypher) and Auto Correct (spelling bee). For entry information call 954-645-1884.
Admission is: Buy a book — $4 for hardcovers, $3 for paperbacks, $2 for picture books and $3 for children 12 and under. Call 336-829-6692 or email mjfriendsws@gmail.com.
Reynolda presents ‘In Love With the Arrow Collar Man’
Reynolda House Museum of American Art will present the first performances of “In Love With the Arrow Collar Man” since its New York City premiere. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and 2 p.m. Oct. 12 (seating begins at 1:30 p.m.) at 2250 Reynolda Road.
The drama by Lance Ringel features 20th-century illustrator J.C. Leyendecker and his life partner, the model and “Arrow Collar Man” Charles Beach. The period piece combines historical research and colorful characters to bring to life Leyendecker’s career and groundbreaking art. “In Love with the Arrow Collar Man” also explores the difficulty of balancing love, art and commerce at a time when homosexuality was a crime.
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and director Mark Pirolo partnered with Reynolda for the productions. The play stars Jackson Mattek, of New York, as Beach and Brian Joyce, Winston-Salem, as Leyendecker.
Tickets are $20 at www.reynoldhouse.org.
