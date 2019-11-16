High Point gallery presents Tazewell
Theatre Art Galleries of High Point will present “TAZEWELL: Three Generations/Three Voices,” opening with a reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. It will be on display through Jan. 3.
Keith Byrd will play for the opening.
The Main Gallery will feature the costume design work of Paul Tazewell, an alumnus of UNC School of the Arts, who has been designing costumes for Broadway and regional theater, film and television, dance, and opera productions for more than 25 years.
In 2016, he received both a Tony Award, for “Hamilton,” and the Emmy Award for “The Wiz!” The exhibit will feature 16 of his costumes.
The Upstairs Gallery will host works by Barbara Tazewell. Barbara lived in Akron, Ohio, before moving to Asheboro where she now lives with her partner, Emma. “Ola, the Water Bearer” was originally created as a “flip book” located under the African Pavilion of the North Carolina Zoo. She has also illustrated the Christmas story, “JAIY,” incorporating the words of the Gullah Bible.
The Hallway Gallery will feature Nathanael Tazewell who displays character illustration and design work that is referencing sequential artists and Japanese manga from the ’70s and ’80s (I.E Jean Giraud, Yoshitaka Amano). Based on these references and interests, he has put together his own take on those visual motifs while also incorporating elements of Afrofuturism.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-887-2137, email kelly@tagart.org or visit www.tagart.org.
Carolina Chorus to perform Frazelle’s ‘Songs of War’
The Carolina Chorus, a 60-voice group under the direction of Susan Klebanow, will perform the premiere of Kenneth Frazelle’s “Songs of War” at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., University of N.C., Chapel Hill.
Frazelle, an alumnus and professor of music at UNC School of the Arts, has set music on poems and diaries by Paul Green, a North Carolina playwright who saw gruesome fighting in France and Begium during WWI.
In “Songs of War,” Frazelle captures facets of Green’s wartime experience, from anxiety and nightmares before battle to the comedy of “forty-seven kinds of snorin’” in the barracks.
The Paul Green Foundation commissioned” Songs of War.” The project was conceived by Green’s daughter, Betsy Green Moyer.
Admission is $10, $5 for students with ID at the door and can be reserved by emailing cpzach@email.unc.edu.
Mark Gibson to conduct UNCSA symphony
Mark Gibson will conduct the UNC School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra in a Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony and a contemporary work by Gabriela Lena Frank that draws on the composer’s multicultural heritage. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Gibson is the director of orchestra studies at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music; music director of the CCM Philharmonia; and visiting conducting faculty at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, and the Hochschüle für Musik und Theater in Munich, Germany.
Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony is described by the composer as being “like a sound of nature.” Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Peregrinos” (Pilgrims) was inspired by the composer’s two-year residency with the Indianapolis Symphony and gives an inside glimpse of the city’s thriving Latino community.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students with ID at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945.
Stokes Arts Council showcasing photography
The Stokes County Arts Council is showing photography by Shane Sargent in the Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury, through Nov. 30.
The exhibition features nature landscapes and tourist attractions in the region. Sargent’s photography was recently featured on “Your Shot,” a National Geographic community page for photographers around the world.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.stokesarts.org.
Karma Salon & Gallery show focuses on trees
Karma Salon & Gallery is presenting “In Appreciation of Trees,” paintings by Lea Lackey Zachmann through Dec. 27 at 206 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
The artist describes the show as “inspired works from a longstanding fascination with and appreciation of the world of trees.”
Admission is free. For information, call 336-682-2671.
Learn about home of ‘River John’ Conrad
The Lewisville Historical Society will present “Riverview: The Home of ‘River John’ Conrad,” ca. 1805, one of the earliest Federalist houses built near the Yadkin River in Forsyth County, 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission is free. Call 336-766-5842 for more information.
‘24 Hours of Climate Reality’ at Aperture Cinema
David Rodwell, a climate change educator, will present 24 Hours of Climate Reality on Nov. 20-21.
“The Truth in 10,” a 10-minute Climate Reality Project program, will be presented every half hour 6-11 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
During the 24-hour period, the presentation will be given a total of 29 times.
Rodwell was trained by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and his Climate Reality Project team in 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Admission is free. Donations are not allowed. For more information, visit www.climaterealityproject.org/
Taste of the South planned Nov. 21 at Milton Rhodes Center
Authoring Action will present the 10th annual Taste of the South 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Bib’s Downtown, 6th and Vine, Finnigan’s Wake, Crafted the Art of Taco and more will serve local cuisine. Craft beer and wine will be for sale. The Matt Kendrick Trio will play jazz.
A2 Teen Authors will perform live and by video. Alumni will tell “Where Are They Now?”
For information or to donate to Authoring Action, email A2development @authoringaction.org, call 336-972-2543 or visit www.authoringaction.org. Tickets are $60 in advance, $70 at the door at www.authoringaction.org/events.
Tromploy presents ‘Alice in Winstonland’
Tromploy will present “Alice in Winstonland,” a pop-up immersive art experience, 1-10 p.m. Nov. 21-29, including Thanksgiving Day, with a special event 9 p.m.-midnight Nov. 21, 22 and 28 at 418 N. Marshall St. No. 100.
Nevets, WYNOCEROS, XOSK, Megz, Christine Toole and Carlos Bocanegra are among the artists who will construct the 3D colors, sounds and textures of the experience. Tromploy is an immersive entertainment and artist platform that creates, curates and facilitates interactive art.
Admission is $15, $13 for military personnel and seniors, $8 for ages 8-17, and free for 7 and under. For information, visit Tromploy’s Facebook page or call 336-413-6932.
UNCSA presents ‘The Cider House Rules’
The School of Drama at UNC School of the Arts will present “The Cider House Rules,” a stage play based on John Irving’s bestselling 1985 novel, in a two-part production Nov. 21-24 in Catawba Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Place, on the campus, 1533 S. Main St.
Performances of “Part One: Here in Saint Cloud’s” are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. “Part Two: In Other Parts of the World” will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-24.
Quin Gordon, director of recruitment for School of Drama, will direct third-year acting students in Peter Parnell’s award-winning stage adaptation. The production marks the local premiere of a main stage production in the style of story theater. While each of the two parts could stand alone as a theatrical experience, Gordon says the story is most satisfying if seen as a whole.
On Nov. 23, the two parts will be presented back-to-back in a five-hour marathon popularized by stage productions of Charles Dickens’ “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” and J.K Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
Each part is ticketed separately ($20, $15 for students), at 336-721-1945 or www.uncsa.edu. “The Cider House Rules” is recommended for mature audiences.
