Reception planned for Kimberly Varnadoe
Artworks Gallery will host a reception for Kimberly Varnadoe and the opening of her show, “Under the Sun: New Directions with Light,” 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at 564 N. Trade St. The show will hang through Nov. 30.
Varnadoe is experimenting with light-based applications combined with collage and mixed media techniques. She has worked with a focus on light throughout her artistic career and has recently explored cyanotype, pushing the boundaries of the medium and incorporating it with experience in printmaking and experimental photography. “Under the Sun” is an aspect of this recent work, as each piece in this exhibition has been created through the exposure to natural sunlight.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org or call 336-723-5890.
‘Time of the Phoenix: The First Rainbow Coalition’ screened
RiverRun International Film Festival and PBS Indie Lens will partner with the Willingham Theater to present a pop-up screening of “Time of the Phoenix: The First Rainbow Coalition” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. A panel discussion will follow.
In 1969, the Chicago Black Panther Party began to form alliances across lines of race and ethnicity with other community-based movements in the city, including the Latino group the Young Lords Organization and the southern whites of the Young Patriots organization. They collectively confronted issues such as police brutality and substandard housing and called themselves the Rainbow Coalition. By 1973, the coalition had collapsed under the weight of harassment by local and federal law enforcement. Although short-lived, it had an outsize impact: Breaking down barriers between communities, it created a permanent shift in Chicago politics and an organizing model for future activists and politicians nationwide.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Mahan Esfahani in concert at Brendle Recital Hall
The Secrest Artist Series will present Mahan Esfahani in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in Brendle Recital Hall at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Peter Kairoff, a WFU professor, will give a pre-concert talk at 6:40.
Esfahani has made it his life’s mission to reintroduce the harpsichord as a mainstream concert instrument. His creative programming and new-work commissions have drawn attention throughout Europe, Asia and North America. He was the first and only harpsichordist to be a BBC New Generation Artist (2008-2010) and a nominee for Gramophone’s Artist of the Year (2014, 2015 and 2017).
The concert will feature a mix of early works for the harpsichord, paired with contemporary pieces. Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, $5 for children, free with WFU ID.
Southside will present Paul and Sakkal
Southside Beer Garden will present Jacob Paul and Ali Sakkal, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at 2108 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
Paul will read from his new novel, “Last Tower to Heaven,” accompanied by Sakkal on saxophone. Paul will sign copies of the book, which will be for sale.
Paul is the author of two previous novels, “A Song of Ilan” (Jaded Ibis, 2015) and “Sarah/Sara” (Ig, 2010), which Poets & Writers named one of 2010’s five best first fictions. His collaborations have led to the fine art books, “Home for an Hour” (Otherwise, 2014) and “Feed Mayonnaise to Tuna” (Otherwise, 2016). He teaches creative writing at High Point University.
Stylistically, Sakkal draws from a blend of disparate influences: Middle Eastern music, the European classical tradition, contemporary jazz, and various funk and groove styles. He has studied with Branford Marsalis and Evan Parker. He is a professor of education at Wake Forest University.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.jacobgpaul.com/bio or call 336-955-2277.
Janet Ellerby to speak to writers group
High Country Writers will present Janet Ellerby at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 in the conference of room of the BREMCO building near the intersection of U.S. 421 and Old 421 in Boone.
Her topic is “The Sorcery of Writing: Transforming Silence into Strength.” Ellerby has published three books: “Intimate Reading: The Contemporary Women’s Memoir” (Syracuse UP 2001); “Following the Tambourine Man: A Birthmother’s Memoir” (Syracuse UP 2007); and “Embroidering the Scarlet A: Unwed Mothers and Illegitimate Children in American Fiction and Film” (U Michigan P 2015), as well as well as many essays and articles on subjects that range from pedagogical approaches to Wallace Stevens’ poetry to the fiction of Zelda Fitzgerald.
She is Professor Emerita from UNC-Wilmington, where she taught Literary Theory, Women in Literature, and 20th Century Literature.
Admission is free. For information, call 828-773-0304 or visit www.highcountry writers.org.
Big Book Sale coming to library
Friends of Central Library will have its Big Book Sale noon-5:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16, and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17 at 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Entry to the sale area is through the covered parking lot on Spring Street. More free parking is at the corner of Fifth and Spring streets, across from Bibs Downtown BBQ.
Tens of thousands of gently used books, CDs, records, DVDs, etc. will be for sale, including: academic books, classics, Spanish, other foreign languages, children’s/young adult, vintage and first editions; large-format coffee table, art and photo books.
All items remaining on Nov. 17 will be ½ price or $5 per bag, excluding certain items and electronic media. All sales support the new Central Library and its programs, including the Children’s Summer Reading Program
Admission is free. For information call, 336-327-7888, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or visit www.forsyth.cc/library/.
Branson Country Christmas and Ozark Jubilee
A Branson Country Christmas and Ozark Jubilee with a special tribute to veterans will be at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy.
The show features Doofus Doolittle, called “Branson’s funniest comedian and world class fiddler.” The second half of the show will be devoted to Christmas music.
Tickets start at $28 for groups. Call 877-461-4441.
40+ Stage Co. presents 'Lost in Yonkers'
40+ Stage Co. will presents Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 21 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 at the Mountcastle Black Box theater, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy premiered at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem on Dec. 31, 1990, before moving on to New York.
Eddie Kunitz, a recent widower, asks his elderly mother to take in his two teenage sons, Jay and Arty, so that he can take a job outside the city. Grandma lives with her daughter, Bella, who works in the family ice cream parlor. The boys must adjust to Bella’s antics and Grandma’s strict house rules, and further complications when the boys’ Uncle Louie moves in to hide from his gangster associates.
Jay Smith directs, and John J. Hohn is the executive producer.
Tickets are $20, $16 for seniors, $12 for students at 336-747-1414 or www.40plusstage.com. The play is in two acts and runs about 90 minutes.
Next on the schedule for 40+ Stage Co. is the regional premier of Marc Palmieri’s Levittown, Feb. 14-29; and Wendy Wasserstein’s Third, June 5-14.
Town Mountain to perform in Elkin
Town Mountain, with openers Chatham Rabbits, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Reeves Theater & Cafe, 129 W. Main St., Elkin.
Town Mountain has played at major festivals nationwide and recently opened for Tyler Childers at Red Rocks. Town Mountain redefines modern bluegrass, holding spots on the Billboard Bluegrass and Americana Radio charts for multiple weeks and appearing on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
Rolling Stone recently commented that Town Mountain is “reshaping a strict genre.” The band’s most recent album “New Freedom Blues” has been praised by SiriusXM, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation, American Songwriter, The Boot and Saving Country Music.
Tickets are $20-25 at www.bit.ly/2pLIRkt, www.reevestheater.com/event/b5a894b49031a29a4e90ee3b9ecc2ffd and 336-258-8240.
Downtown Arts District plans ‘2nd Thursdays’
The Downtown Arts District Association will present its first “2nd Thursdays” program Nov. 14.
The official 2nd Thursdays restaurant will be 6th and Vine, which will serve wine specials.
Galleries and shops will have demonstrations and discounts and stay open until at least 8 p.m. They include Studio 7, North Trade Street Arts, Mast General Store and Visual Index.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.dadaws.net.
'The Who's Tommy' set to dazzle audiences
Theatre Alliance of Winston-Salem will present “The Who’s Tommy” at 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 20-23 ; 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24 at 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, “The Who’s Tommy” is a story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for 50 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical is by Pete Townshend, Des McAnuff, John Entwistle and Keith Moon.
Jamie Lawson directs. John C. Wilson and Lawson are doing the choreography.
The cast includes Jake Messina as Tommy/Narrator; Steve Robinson as Captain Walker, Donna Schimmenti as Mrs. Walker. James Crowe plays Cousin Kevin, and Ken Ashford is Uncle Ernie.
Tickets are $16-$18 at www.theatre alliance.ws and www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4188106 .
Symphony to perform Rachmaninoff
The Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Classic Series concert, “Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2,” at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Martin West, music director and principal conductor of the San Francisco Ballet, will conduct the symphony in the “Overture to Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Felix Mendelssohn. Guest pianist Alexander Kobrin will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The program will conclude with a suite from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous ballet “Sleeping Beauty.”
Kobrin will also perform at UNC School of the Arts on Nov. 16.
A Music Lovers’ Luncheon will be noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Old Town Country Club. The event includes a gourmet meal and conversation with West and Kobrin. Registration is required at 336-464-0145. Admission is $25.
Tickets to the concert start at $24 at 336-464-0145 or www.wssymphony.org.
