Experience ‘An Old Salem Christmas Carol’
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “An Old Salem Christmas Carol,” at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 8, and Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-14 and 18-21 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s Dunn Auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
A passing stranger is welcomed into Salem Tavern by a cheerful group celebrating Christmas Eve. In exchange for their kindness, he tells them a magical story: It’s 1787, and hard times have fallen on the people of Salem and nearby Bethabara. Poverty is striking the town and bad rains have hurt farms. Making things worse, Ebenezer Scrooge is foreclosing on mortgages and ruining the holidays.
Based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, this local adaptation was written for The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem by playwright Stephen P. Scott.
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” runs about 1.5 hours, plus one 15-minute intermission. It is appropriate for ages 3 and up.
Tickets are $25, $23 for students, at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
ARTC Theatre presents ‘Greetings!’
ARTC Theatre will present “Greetings!,” by Tom Dudzick, at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15; and at 7:30 p.m Dec. 13 and 14 at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
“Greetings!” is a family holiday story with a Twilight-Zone twist and a message of peace and goodwill. Directed by Michael Burke, it features Gregg Vogelsmeier, Kathy Glendenning, Ian Burke, Courtney Wells and Devlin Burke.
Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and students at www.ARTC theatre.com, www.brownpaper tickets.com, 336-408-9739 or at the door. Winston-Salem and Forsyth County first responders are admitted free with badge or city ID.
Bookmarks to hold open house
Bookmarks will hold a holiday open house 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. At 5:30, Bookmarks’ executive director, director of operations, bookstore manager and youth and schools coordinator will report on 2019 outreach efforts and highlights, and what to expect in 2020.
There will be seasonal refreshments, information about the organization, and Bookmarks’ staff will provide reading recommendations and help with holiday shopping. A discount raffle will be offered.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. For information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org.
City Hall music series planned
Mayor Allen Joines will present traditional and contemporary holiday music during the 10th annual City Hall Holiday Music Series Dec. 9-13 in the lobby of City Hall, 101 N. Main St., Winston-Salem.
Here’s the schedule:
- Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 9: Keith Byrd, pianist
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 10: Glenn High School Chorus
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 11: Reagan High School Chorus
- Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 12: Parkland Magnet High School Chorus
- 11 a.m.-noon Dec. 13: Salem College Chorus
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13: East Forsyth High School Chorus.
Admission is free.
Open Mic Night at Foothills
The Foothills Brewing Tasting Room will present Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem.
Local musicians will play covers and original songs. Participants must be present to register starting at 6:15.
For information, email Triad OpenMic1@gmail.com or visit www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com/
Admission is free.
Spring Theatre presents Yule-A-Palooza
Spring Theatre will present “The North Pole Centennial Holly Jolliday Christmas Yule-A-Palooza!” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Piper Pipings and Drummy Little will host the “Yule-A-Palooza!” with a cast of more than 20. Elves, reindeer and sugar plum fairies, the Grinch, The Nutcracker, Scrooge, Mrs. Claus and more will perform.
The comedy jukebox musical was written and directed by Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth. Serah Frack Haley is music director. John Michael Sloan is stage manager, assisted by Katelyn Branch. Costumes are by K. Partridge and props by Emily Cox.
Tickets are $15, at www.rhodes artscenter.org/holly-jolliday/ or 336-747-1414. Information about Spring Theatre is at www.SpringTheatre.org .
Train Depot will present Santa Claus
The Rural Hall Historic Train Depot will present Santa Claus 6-8:30 p.m Dec. 14 at 8170 Depot St., Rural Hall. Sara Culler “Caboose Caroler” Chatham will lead sing-alongs. Train cookies and hot cider will be served. Depot tours will be offered.
The Rural Hall Depot is a designated local historic landmark.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.ruralhall depot.org .
Tour of homes, more in Kernersville
The Main Street Neighborhood Tour of Homes, Historic Landmarks and Interesting Places will be 2-5 p.m. Dec. 15 in Kernersville.
The tour will include: the Isaac Harrison McKaughan, Edward J. Gibson, Henry C. Korner, Arthur Joyce, Nathaniel Macon Kerner, Harmon and Community houses; Main Street United Methodist, Kernersville Moravian churches; and performances by the Heart of the Triad Choral Society at The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden; and carriage rides 1:30-5:30 p.m.
The tour will take place rain or shine, and there will be no refunds or exchanges.
Tickets are $15 in advance at the church office of Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., $20 on the day of the tour at the Community House.
‘Swing into Christmas’ with Winston-Salem Pops
The Winston-Salem Pops Chorus will perform two jazzed-up “Swing into Christmas” concerts this week and next.
The chorus will perform holiday songs 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Marguerite’s Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem.
Steve Jones and Marguerite Beyer will be the co-hosts. A light dinner will be provided. Appetizers, beverages and dessert items are welcome.
On Dec. 17, the Pops Chorus will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
Under the direction of Kevin Mundy and accompanied by Dan Knight, the Pops Chorus is a mixed choral ensemble of 36 singers. They focus on music from the Big Band and Swing eras, Broadway Showtunes, Jazz standards and other popular songs from the past. These concerts will include “Deck the Hall,” “Swingin’ at Santa’s Place” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”
Admission is free. For information, visit wspops.business.site.
Mistletoe Market in Pilot Mountain
The second annual Mistletoe Market will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14 in Pilot Mountain.
A festive shopping extravaganza, it will feature more than 50 crafters from throughout the Yadkin Valley. In addition, downtown businesses will be open. Craft offerings will include home decor items, clothing, jewelry and pet-friendly gifts; chainsaw sculptures, hand-poured soaps and homemade dog treats.
New this year, Dewey’s Bakery will have a holiday pop-up store at the corner of Main and Depot streets. Proceeds support Pilot Mountain’s community playground project.
Food trucks will sell comestibles.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.YadkinValley NC.com or call 336-496-2664.
Christmas music with Camel City Jazz Orchestra
The Camel City Jazz Orchestra will present its eighth annual show of Christmas music at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Reynolds Place Theater at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
The orchestra, fronted by vocalist Diana Tuffin, will perform holiday classics and new arrangements of seasonal favorites by members of the band.
Tickets are $25, $12 for children under 12, at www.camel cityjazz.org or 336-747-1414.
Washington Park plans food drive
The Washington Park neighborhood will light up the streets during its fifth annual food drive for Sunnyside Ministry 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 15, at the corner of Doune Street and Cascade Avenue.
Activities will include carriage rides, singing and refreshments, plus neighborhood homes will be lit up for the occasion.
Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods or other nonperishable items for Sunnyside Ministry. For more information, visit www.washingtonpark neighbors.org .
UNCSA Cantata Singers at Home Moravian
The Music@Home Concert Series will present UNC School of the Arts Cantata Singers, James Allbritten, conductor, at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 in Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem.
The concert will include Franz Joseph Haydn’s St. Nicholas Mass and other works for the holiday season. A chamber orchestra will perform with the singers.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. For information, visit www.home moravian.org/music@home, call 336-722-6171 or email hgarrison@triad.rr.com.
Bibey, Grasstowne will perform
Stokes County native Alan Bibey and his band Grasstowne will play at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury. The concert will in include an on-stage interview with Bibey, and a post-show meet-and-greet with the band.
Since first hitting the bluegrass scene in the early 1980s, Bibey has made a name for himself as a creative and technically gifted mandolin performer in bluegrass and acoustic music. He is a five-time SPBGMA (Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association) winner, and in September of this year took home his first IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, a category that included Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, Ronnie McCoury and Frank Solivan.
Bibey will also conduct a workshop and demonstration 1-2 p.m., limited to the first 20 to register. Workshop admission is $12. per person.
Concert admission is $26, $24 for Stokes County Arts Council members, at www.StokesArts.org or 336 593-8159.
