Ed Simpson to present history program
The Lewisville Historical Society will present “Living Across the Street From Lewisville School” by Ed Simpson, son of Harold Simpson, a principal of Lewisville School, at 6 p.m. March 9 at 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Simpson will share his memories of growing up in Lewisville and attending Lewisville School.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-766-5842.
Salemtowne series to present Symphony leaders
The new Salemtowne Speaker Series will present three programs this spring.
“A Conversation with Tim Redmond and Rachel Barton Pine” will be at 3 p.m. March 9 in the Salemtowne Community Center Smith Saal community room, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem.
Redmond is the new music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony and has conducted and presented concerts throughout Europe. He is professor of conducting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
Violin virtuosa Pine will perform. She has been described by The Washington Post as “an exciting, boundary-defying performer (who) displays a power and confidence that puts her in the top echelon.”
Also this spring, Eric Jackson, head gardener at Old Salem Museums & Gardens, will discuss “Heirloom Plants of Old Salem” at 3 p.m. April 2; and Jaki Shelton Green, N.C. Poet Laureate, will present “Building Community Through Writing and Art” at 3 p.m. May 7.
Admission is free. To register, email joinus@salemtowne.org or call 336-714-2157.
EmiSunshine to play in Stokes County
The Stokes County Arts Council will present EmiSunshine, a 15-year-old singer-songwriter, and her band The Rain, at 7 p.m. March 12 in The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury.
Named among the “10 new country artists you need to know” by Rolling Stone, EmiSunshine has been in the national spotlight since she was 9. EmiSunshine and The Rain have appeared on The Today Show, NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Pickler & Ben, and the Grand Ole Opry, among others.
In October 2019, EmiSunshine and The Rain released Emi’s sixth studio album, “Family Wars.” Through 10 songs and a bonus track, EmiSunshine explores such tough topics as domestic violence, dysfunctional families, political corruption, mass murder, lost love and freedom — those who have it, and those who seek it.
Tickets are $25, $20 for Stokes Arts Council members and seniors, $10 for 18 and under at www.stokesarts.org or 336-593-8159.
Documentary looks at mental-health crisis
RiverRun International Film Festival, PBS Indie Lens and the Willingham Theater will present the documentary, “Bedlam,” which looks at the national mental-health crisis, at 7 p.m March 12 at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. A discussion will follow the screening.
Haunted by the death of a mentally ill sister, psychiatrist Ken Rosenberg becomes a filmmaker to examine a national health crisis. “Bedlam” follows the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other chronic psychiatric conditions. Shooting over the course of five years, Rosenberg takes us inside Los Angeles County’s overwhelmed and vastly under-resourced psych ER, a jail warehousing thousands of psychiatric patients.
Admission is free. Visit www.yadkinarts.org, email info @yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Moravian Archives to hold lecture on exhibit
The Moravian Archives will present a lecture 12:15-1 p.m. March 12 in Spaugh Lecture/Recital Hall upstairs in the Archie K. Davis Center building, Old Salem.
“Nurturing the Gardeners of Wachovia” by archivist J. Eric Elliott will mirror the themes of the new three-part traveling exhibit opening in the Archives lobby.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-722-1742, ext. 202 or visit www.moravian archives.org.
Button-making workshop at Studio 7
Studio 7 will host a button-making workshop 6-8 p.m. March 12 at 204 W. Sixth St., as a part of the Downtown Arts District Association’s 2nd Thursday series. Art patrons ages 5 and up may participate.
On the second Thursday of each month, Studio 7 will present a project or demonstration. 6th & Vine, across the street, will have wine specials, and provide receipts that will give you 10% off any purchase in the McNeely Gallery (same day receipt only).
Admission is free. Call 336-408-9739.
ARTC Theatre plans Twin City Stand Up
ARTC Theatre will present a new showcase — Twin City Stand Up — starting at 8 p.m. March 13 at 110 Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Twin City Stand Up is the brain child of local stand-up comedian Alex Stone. Featured at the premier show are JD Etheridge, Tom Peters, Cheyenne Rojas, Matthew Carpenter and EJ Masicampo.
The show is for those age 18 and older.
Tickets are $10 at Brown Paper Tickets or www.ARTCtheatre.com. Email twincitystandup @gmail.com or call 336-408-9739 for more information.
Haggard Brothers Tribute to Merle Haggard
The Walker Center will present The Haggard Brothers Tribute to Merle Haggard with guest artist EmiSunshine at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at 1328 S. Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro.
The sons of Merle Haggard are carrying on his legacy with a tour to show Haggard’s impact on the country-music world. Having toured and played with their father for years, Ben and Noel will join Merle’s band for an evening of memories and music.
For more about EmiSunshine, see the Stokes County Arts Council entry above.
Tickets are $37 and $39 at 336-838-6260, walker.boxoffice @wilkescc.edu or www.walker centeronline.org.
Concert and silent auction planned
Heart of the Triad Choral Society will present “Sing Into Spring” a concert and silent auction fundraiser 6-8:30 p.m. March 13 at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville.
The silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 7. Bidding closes at 8:15.
Tickets are $20 at events.htcs@gmail.com or 919-805-6531.
Festival Ballet will present Classics program
Winston-Salem Festival Ballet will present Gary Taylor’s “Dancing Beethoven, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Rakowski” at 8 p.m. March 13 and 14 in Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Festival Ballet dancers, and pianists Chris Heckman, Pamela Howland, Barbara Lister-Sink and Morgan Hunkele will perform in concert as part of Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem, a yearlong city-wide series celebrating the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth.
Taylor is the Festival Ballet’s artistic director. Heckman is chair of Film Music Composition at UNC School of the Arts and a frequent collaborator with Taylor.
Howland is a renowned performer of Chopin. Lister-Sink is an innovative pianist, artistic director of the Salem College School of Music and director of the Graduate Music Program at Salem. Hunkele is a prize-winning pianist and an undergraduate at UNCSA.
Tickets are $35 and $30.50 at at www.rhodesartscenter.tix.com, $20 at the door for student rush (15 minutes before curtain with ID). For information, visit www.winstonsalemfestival ballet.org.
Scholarship fundraiser banquet upcoming
The Winston-Salem chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., will host an Evening of Elegance scholarship fundraiser banquet at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Village Inn Hotel & Event Center in Clemmons.
Shedrick Garrett, aka Shed G, will host the event. Shed G is a faith-based comedian with a family-friendly style. He has worked with top entertainers including Tyler Perry, Rickey Smiley and Kevin Hart.
Top Ladies’ mission is to volunteer services to both youth and adults and generate money for Top Teens of America seniors to continue their studies at institutions of higher education. The organization believes that education is key to helping youth make positive contributions in their communities.
Tickets are $55 per person, $640 for a table for 12 at www. tinyurl.com/TopTeens. For information, call 336-624-5586.
Winston-Salem Community Band plans concert
The Winston-Salem Community Band will present a concert at 3 p.m. March 15 at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road.
The Band will pay tribute to the Irish people with “Irish Tune From County Derry,” “An Irish Rhapsody” and “Wi’ A Hundred Pipers.”
Admission is free.
Program focuses on Reynolds family
The Stokes County Historical Society will present “An American Story: The R.J. Reynolds Family and the Stokes County Connection” at 2 p.m. March 15 at the Walnut Cove Public Library, 106 W. Fifth St., Walnut Cove.
Beth Almond Ford, historian for the Reynolds Homestead in Critz; Virginia, Judy White, guide for Reynolds Homestead; Debbie Brown and Patti Dunlap of the historical society will present.
Admission is free. For information, email stokescounty historicalsociety@yahoo.com or visit www.sc-hs.org.
Chamber music concert at St. Timothy’s
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church will present a Chamber Music Concert at 4 p.m. March 15 at 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem.
The program will feature Brahms’ Clarinet Trio with Charlton Holt, clarinet; Alex Johnston, cello; Robert Matthews, piano; arias and art songs sung by Carla Bowers and Callie Fleece, sopranos, and Chris Ervin, baritone.
St. Timothy’s Adult Choir and Choristers will sing choral anthems, directed by Christin Barnhardt, music director.
Admission is free, and a love offering and silent auction will benefit St. Timothy’s Choristers’ summer residency at Wells Cathedral. For more information, call 336-765-0294.
Blue Mountain presents ‘Roll Over Beethoven’
Blue Mountain Forecast will present “Roll Over Beethoven! A North Carolina Composers Concert” at 7 p.m. March 15 in the the Overlook Gallery at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive.
Blue Mountain Forecast, a local contemporary-music ensemble, will present music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurcio Kagel’s postmodern reflection on the long shadow of Beethoven, and contemporary works by N.C. composers including Charles Delaney, Tom Dempster, Lawrence Dillon, Eric Schwartz and Amy Scurria.
Tickets are $10, $5 for students and seniors at the door. For information, visit www.secca.org.
