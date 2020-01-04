Arts Center to showcase Cecil Sharp
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will present “The Appalachian Photographs of Cecil Sharp” Jan. 6-21 at The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. A reception will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 16.
From 1916 through 1918, Sharp and his assistant Maud Karpeles, from England, spent 46 weeks traveling through five Appalachian states in search of what Sharp believed to be surviving traditional English folk ballads. They collected 500 songs from 281 providers.
During his travels, Sharp documented many of his sources for ballads in the photographs in this show.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.YadkinArts.org
Artworks Gallery will have a retrospective exhibition of Mitzi and Ed Shewmake. They are founding members of Artworks Gallery.
The exhibit will include sculpture, printmaking and paintings. The exhibit will open Jan. 8, works will be offered through silent auction during the month of January. At the closing reception Feb. 1, there will be a final bidding and auction. The reception will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. with bidding closing at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The Shewmakes served as valued professors at Winston-Salem State University and Salem College, respectively. They also taught classes at the Sawtooth School for Visual Arts. In 2001, they were jointly awarded the Sawtooth’s “Artist of the Year” in honor of their contributions to the school and to the Winston-Salem art community.
Ed Shewmake died in 2008 at the age of 87 and Mitzi Shewmake lives near her daughters in Washington D.C.
Paulette Marty to speak to writers group
High Country Writers will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Watauga County Library, 140 Queen St., Boone. The speaker will be Paulette Marty and her topic will be “Following your interests into the unknown.” Programs are co-sponsored by the library and the public is invited.
Marty is a professor in the department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University. Her most recent book is “Contemporary Women Stage Directors.”
For more information and a current calendar, go to www.highcountrywriters.org.
Closing reception planned for ‘Pop’
The closing reception for the “Pop” — A Holiday Pop-Up Show, will be held from 1 to 2:30 Jan. 10 at the Arboreal Gallery, The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
It is sponsored by The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and The Enrichment Center.
The show features artwork from instructors and participants in Enrichment Center programs. The Enrichment Center provides creative outlets for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The exhibition includes photography, pottery, ceramics, pastels, and glasswork and demonstrates how these talented artists communicate their understanding of the world around them.
Admission is free.
Veronica Cartwright part of RiverRun Retro
RiverRun Retro is bringing “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and guest artist Veronica Cartwright to Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem, at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, and to RED Cinemas, Greensboro, at 5 p.m. Jan. 11.
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” a science-fiction horror film, also features Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy. The plot involves a San Francisco health inspector and his colleague who discover that humans are being replaced by alien duplicates, each a perfect copy of the person replaced but devoid of human emotion.
RiverRun will present Cartwright with its Masters of Cinema award at the Winston-Salem screening event. Tickets are $12 at www.riverrunfilm.com.
Three-In-A-Row Workshops planned
Winston-Salem Writers will host its annual “Three-In-A-Row Workshops” with local writers and authors Nathan Ross Freeman, Randell Jones and Jacinta White at Footnotes Coffee and Cocktails at 634 W. Fourth St., next door to Bookmarks.
Each of the workshops is $15, free for members, and includes a continental breakfast and time for networking with other writers after each session. Annual dues are $3. Registration and breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m., and the workshops are 10 a.m.-noon.
Here’s the schedule.
- Jan. 11: Writing a 10-Minute Play. This workshop will show you how to craft a play from opening to the end. Freeman will explore structure, adaptation, character development, cast, set, props, energy, flow and tension. This workshop will be especially helpful to writers interested in submitting a play to Winston-Salem Writers’ 10-Minute Play competition that opens on Jan. 15.
- Jan. 18: “As I Recall” — writing memoir and personal stories for documentation, exploration, expression and revenge. Jones will dive into the motivations and processes of putting one’s personal recollections on paper for self and others.
- Jan. 25: Poetry Workshop. In “The Life of the Elegy,” White will look at classic and contemporary elegies and discuss their roles in society. There will be time for participation, practice and sharing.
Seating is limited, and registration is required by emailing programs@wswriters.org and indicating which workshop(s) you will attend. Payment will be made at the door. For more information, visit www.wswriters.org.
‘Primos’ screening, reception planned
An encore screening of Primos (Cousins) will be held in conjunction with a reception and men’s health discussion Jan. 11 at UNCSA’s ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
A reception with beer, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres will begin at 6:15 p.m. Dr. Kyle Scarberry and Dr. Ryan Terlecki will discuss state of the art wellness management for men. The screening will follow the reception.
Thiago Cazado, the lead actor and director and Mauro Carvalho, the director, will take part in a question and answer session via Skype from Brasilia, Brazil. Carolina Queiroz will provide translation assistance. Cazado and Carvalho were two of the most popular favorites at the 2019 OUT at the Movies Int’l LGBT festival.
For more information or to make a reservation, email Rex at rex@outatthemovies.org or call 336-918-0902 by Jan. 6th.
