Word Is Out to be held Nov. 26
The final Word Is Out open-mic poetry reading of 2019 will be 5:45-7:45 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Nell Britton is the guest artist, and the optional theme is “Gratitude.” Attendees are invited to read or recite up to three minutes of their or others’ work, or just listen.
Light refreshments will be served, and there may be some adult themes.
The Word Is Out will return in January.
Associated Artists exhibits spread around city
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem has several exhibitions on display throughout Winston-Salem.
“The Artists Eye” is at The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, through Feb. 29. A reception for the artists will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 19.
“More Than Meets the Eye” is at Elbertson Fine Arts Center, Velma Mason Davis Gallery, Salem College, through Jan. 17.
“Jurors’ Choice” is in the Every Corner Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., through Jan. 24.
Admission is free. For information, email Info@associatedArtists.org or visit www.associatedartists.org .
Holiday Weekend Vendor shop is next weekend
The Winston-Salem Urban League is hosting a Holiday Weekend Vendor Pop-up 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and noon-6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Urban League Event Center, 510 Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Covering Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Simply Shopping Sunday, the pop-up will feature vendors selling:
- Art
- Clothing
- Food
- Health goods
- Holiday decorations
- Jewelry
- Technology
- Make-up
Admission is free.
Small Business event coming Saturday
Fearless Winston Salem, Winston-Salem Fashion Week and Sentinel Commons will host a Small Business Saturday event with more than 20 small businesses and designers 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30 at 418 N. Marshall St.
The event has been recognized for the past two years as a Small Business Neighborhood Champion by American Express.
Admission is free. For information, email jen@theengagingeducator.com .
Improv show is coming to Theatre Alliance
The Bunker Dogs of Winston-Salem will present a holiday improv show, its last show of the fall season, 8-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. Doors open at 7:30.
Beer and wine will be for sale with ID.
Tickets are $10 at www.bunkerdogsimprov.com or at the door. The show is recommended for mature audiences. No one under 15 will be admitted.
Enrichment Center to host holiday open house
The Enrichment Center will host “Buy Some Cheer,” a holiday open house, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Gateway Gallery, 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
The gallery is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
For information, call 336-837-6826 or visit www.enrichmentarc.org .
Muddy Creek to show off new space in Old Salem
Muddy Creek Old Salem will hold an open house 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30 beneath T. Bagge Merchant, 626 S. Main St. Muddy Creek Cafe is moving from its location at the old mill on Bethania Road.
Rain Check, Walter Holton, Katherine Ririe and Big Ron Hunter with Robby Carr will perform live music. The event is planned for the patio.
