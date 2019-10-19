Footnote hosts open mic
Footnote Coffee and Cocktails will host an open-mic night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 120, Winston-Salem.
Local musicians may play covers or original songs and must be present to register, starting at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, email TriadOpenMic1@gmail.com or visit www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com/
Admission is free.
Local artist displays 30 new pieces
Winston-Salem artist Amos Westmoreland is showing about 30 new oils at Alta Vista Gallery at 2839 Broadstone Road, between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex, Valle Crucis.
Westmoreland, who is curator for the Welborn Art Gallery at Yadkin Arts Council, is a contemporary impressionist who embraces color. His work at Alta Vista includes a variety of subjects, such as: rivers, fields, forests, lakes, paths, trails, country roads and other rural scenes.
Admission is free. Call 828-963-5247 or visit www.AltaVistaGallery.com.
Holiday craft show draws 30 vendors
The annual Holly Jolly Craft Show will be 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26 at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road. Crafts by more than 30 vendors and food from Wits End Bakery will be for sale.
Admission and parking are free. Call 336-659-4305 or visit their Facebook page.
Organ recital marks 20th anniversary
Timothy Olsen, professor of organ at Salem College and UNC School of the Arts, will perform on the Dobson-Rosales organ for its 20th anniversary in the West Market Church at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 20, at 302 W. Market St., Greensboro.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-275-4587.
Slavery’s hidden legacy presented at Salem
The Commission on Slavery and Its Legacy at Salem Academy and College will present “The Hidden Town Project: To Research and Reveal History of Enslaved and Free Africans and African Americans in Salem, N.C.” at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College’s Elberson Fine Arts Center.
Martha Hartley, director of Moravian Research at Old Salem Museums and Gardens, will speak about the history of Salem, the Hidden Town Project Initiative, and the legacy of slavery.
The project will track the effects and legacy of enslaved people from the inception of Salem through the Jim Crow era and into the 21st century.
Admission is free.
Local photographer leading environmental art class, excursion
Photojournalist Christine Rucker will lead a photo expedition workshop “Photo Expedition — River Stories” Oct. 25-26 for Sawtooth School for Visual Art.
The “River Stories” workshop will include discussion of Rucker’s river projects, environmental conservation photography and how the arts can have an impact on conservation awareness. The workshop includes an excursion to the Yadkin River for a two-three-hour float.
For information, visit www.sawtooth.org or call 336-723-7395.
Chick Corea coming to Wake Forest
Jazz legend Chick Corea will perform at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University at 7:30 p.m. Oct 24. Bass player Christian McBridge and drummer Brian Blade will perform with Corea. A pre-concert talk will start at 6:40.
Keyboardist Corea’s career has ranged from playing with Miles Davis in the late ’60s and early ’70s to staking a claim as one of jazz’s living legends. The concert is part of the annual Sechrist Artists Series.
Tickets are $24. For more information, visit www.secrest.wfu.edu/schedule/chick-corea-trilogy/ or call 336-758-5757.
SECCA exhibit shows colors of struggle
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present “Brown Paper Bag,” an exhibition by Owens Daniels as part of its curated sale series Southern Idiom in the Preview Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
An opening reception with Daniels will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Work in the show will be for sale and on display through Dec. 29.
“Brown Paper Bag” deals with everyday people and their struggle with self-acceptance and societal values.
Admission to SECCA and the reception is a free with a suggested donation of $10. For information, visit www.secca.org.
‘Peggy’ Smith to speak about city’s great houses
Reynolda House Museum of American Art will present a lecture by Margaret Supplee “Peggy” Smith, “Up Close & Personal With Winston-Salem’s Suburban Houses,” 2-3 p.m. Sunday Oct. 20, at 2250 Reynolda Road.
The great houses that line Stratford Road, Reynolda Park and other suburban neighborhoods have presented a picture-book view of Winston-Salem since the 1920s. Designed by notable architects, they reflect a time when the city was known as the “Town of a Hundred Millionaires.”
Smith’s talk is part of a lecture series on Reynolda’s architecture, “About the House,” co-sponsored by the Institute for Classical Architecture and Art.
Admission is $15, $10 for members of Reynolda House and ICAA at www. reynolda.org.
Writer Jasmine Guillory speaks at Bookmarks
Bookmarks will present New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory for a reading and discussion about her latest novel, “The Wedding Party,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem.
Guillory’s latest literary rom-com follows two nemeses, Maddie and Theo, who have only two things in common: Alexa is their best friend, and they hate each other. But after an “oops, we made a mistake” night together, neither one can stop thinking about the other.
Admission is free.
East Winston library hosts poetry slam
East Winston’s Teen Poetry Slam will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Malloy-Jordan E. Winston Heritage Center-East Winston Library, 1110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.
Spoken word is a great way to express yourself and say what’s on your mind.
Be a performer or supporter at an evening that showcases talented local teens.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-703-2950 .
Dracula’s worldview portrayed by ballet
“Gary Taylor’s Dracula,” by Festival Ballet of Winston-Salem, will return to the Hanesbrands Theatre 7:30 Oct. 24, and 8 Oct. 25 and 26 at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Based on the classic tale but with a contemporary twist, “Dracula” is told from the viewpoint of the vampire, focusing on his undying and timeless love for Mina.
Choreography is by Taylor. Chris Heckman composed the original score.
Tickets are $30.50 and $35, $19.75 for rush college students. For information, visit www.winstonsalemfestivalballet.org or call 336-747-1414.
Sculptures in show reflect refugee crisis
Bill Brown’s “Refugee Series” will continue on display now through Dec. 7 at The Turchin Center, 423 W. King St., Boone.
In response to the growing international refugee crisis affecting millions around the world and moved by the images of overcrowded boats full of people clinging to life while floating in the sea or found drowned on beaches, Brown created the collection of sculptures.
For information, call 828-262-3017, e-mail turchincenter@appstate.edu or visit tcva.org.
Art Nouveau showcases public art
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem, an affiliate organization of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, is hosting an exhibition, “Outside In: An inside look at local artists and their contributions to public spaces,” through Nov. 9 in the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St.
Works by Jose Figueiredo, Hieronymus, Bryce Hauser, Kat Lamp, Latisa Tatum, Lena Fernandez Giraldo and Laura Lashley are featured. The exhibition has educational components that enable exhibition attendees to learn about each of the artists and their work.
Admission is free.
Fall book sale held in Lewisville
The Friends of the Lewisville Library annual fall book sale will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 for members only (with memberships for sale at the door); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Lewisville Public Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Buy a bag of books for $5 Oct. 26.
Admission and parking are free and handicap accessible. Proceeds go to support the Lewisville Library.
Get out your costumes for ‘Rocky’ showing
ARTC Theatre will screen the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 25 and 26 at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
Bags with everything needed to participate will be $7. No outside bags will be allowed. The best costume each night receives a trophy.
Fifty tickets a night, $10 apiece, will be sold to ages 18 and over. Valid ID required for drink bracelets.
Buy tickets and bracelets at www.ARTC theatre.com or www.brownpaper tickets.com. For more information, call 336-408-9739 or email studio7ws@gmail.com.
