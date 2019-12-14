Brindley has exhibit in the Apple Gallery
The Stokes County Arts Council welcomes Maggie Rose Brindley to the Apple Gallery with her exhibit “A Retrospective.”
Brindley is a textile engineer, designer, artist, and demonstrator who lives in rural Stokes County. She has been active in various forms of art and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in textile arts from Kent State University in 2007. Brindley earned a master of science degree in textiles from N.C. State University in 2011. She has worked in various facets of the textile industry in North Carolina and and other locations.
Brindley’s exhibit will be on display at The Apple Gallery through the end of December. Her exhibit includes textile art, paintings, and photography.
The Apple Gallery is located at 500 Main St., Danbury. For more information, call Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159.
‘Beautiful Star’ at Willingham Theater
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present the Appalachian Nativity story, “Beautiful Star,” at the Willingham Theater at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
“Beautiful Star” is the story of the Rev. Roy Ledbetter and the members of the Open Heart Community Fellowship who have been trying to fill the holidays with joy. The story begins in the book of Genesis and goes to the Nativity. It features down-home humor and toe-tappin’ music.
Tickets are $22 and are available for purchase online at www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Winston-Salem Symphony to perform ‘Messiah’
The Winston-Salem Symphony will present its annual performance of Handel’s Messiah at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Conducted by Christopher Gilliam, the chorus director of the Winston-Salem Symphony, the Messiah is a spiritual experience perfect for the holiday season.
Tickets are $20 to $52 and can be purchased online at WSsymphony.org or by calling at 336-464-0145.
Salem Band holiday concerts Dec. 17, 19
The Salem Band will perform free holiday concerts at New Philadelphia and Trinity Moravian churches.
The New Philadelphia concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. The church is located at 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.
The Trinity Moravian concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. The church is located at 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem.
The concerts will feature the Rev. Gus Chrysson, the assistant to the rector at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, High Point, as the guest soloist.
Before both concerts the Salem Saxophone Quartet will perform. Eileen Young will conduct both concerts.
For more information, go to www.salemband.org or www.facebook.com/SalemBandFan/.
‘The Artist’s Eye’ exhibit, reception, sale is Dec. 19
“The Artist’s Eye” reception and exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Masonic Center, 4537 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.
The reception is open to the public, and sales can be taken that day, for holiday gift giving. Light refreshments will be served and you can meet the artists.
For more information, email info@associatedartists.org
Martha Basset and Friends to perform Christmas songs
Martha Bassett and Friends will perform an evening of Christmas songs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Refreshments will follow. A donation of $15 is suggested.
For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www. shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Christmas with the Embers and Chris Woolard Dec.19
Christmas with the Embers featuring Craig Woolard will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $24 for perferred seating or $20 for orchestra.
For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.
‘Christmas for the City’ free party to be Dec. 19
“Christmas for the City,” Winston-Salem’s free Christmas party, will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. It will feature a variety of offerings that reflect Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
There will be live music, food from local restaurants, visual art, and dramatic arts. In addition, The Burn 24-7, will be available for prayer and music, several nonprofit groups will have information on their services, and the North Pole Village where children can play games and enjoyh arts and crafts.
Of course, there will be a visit from Santa Claus.
For more information, go to www.christmasforthecity.com, www.facebook.com/christmasforthecity, www.loveoutloudws.com, or www.facebook.com/loveoutloudws.
‘Nativity According to the Gospels’ to open Dec. 19
The N.C. Black Repertory Co. will present “Nativity According to the Gospels,” which was written, directed and choreographed by Mabel Robinson, the long time director of Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity, ” which the group presented for many years.
The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 through 21, and 3 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem.
Tony Gillion is the music director, Frenchy LaVerne Slade designed the costumes, and Arthur Reese is providing the scenic and the lighting design.
Tickets are $30, $23 for students and seniors, $18 for children under 15
For more information, go to www.ncblackrep.org, or call 336-723-2266.
Kaleideum North to offer sensory-friendly night
Kaleideum North will offer a Sensory-Friendly Night: Winter Wonderland from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20, at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Attendees will make instant snow, experience museum exhibits, and participate in a special storytime. Admission is $3 per person. Pre-registration is not required.
For additional information about these and other special events, visit www.kaleideum.org.
Local musicians will spread the sound of Christmas joy
The Tyler Millard Band, with special guests Emma Lee and James Vincent Carroll, will present “Under The Mistletoe,” an evening of the sounds of Christmas joy. It will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Footnote Cafe, 634 W. Fourth St., #120, Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase online at https://tylermillardevents.ticketleap.com/under-the-mistletoe2/.
Carolina Music’s Winterfest to present 2 performances
Carolina Music’s Winterfest 2019 will present “A Classique Christmas” at 4 p.m. Dec. 22 in the Shirley Recital Hall, in the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College.
The performance will include music, past and present, and seasonal songs and carols.
The band is John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums; and Roberto Orihuela, vibes.
Tickets are $25, $8 for students and children.
Carolina Music’s Winterfest 2019 will perform “Peter and the Wolf” at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
The ensemble features Jason McKinney, narrator; Debra-Reuter Pivetta, flute; Anna Lampidis, oboe; Ron Rudkin, clarinet; Joe Mount, horn; Carol Bernstorf, bassoon; and Beverly Naiditch, percussion.
Tickets are $10, $8 for students and children.
Information and tickets for both performances are available at www.musiccarolina.org .
