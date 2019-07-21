Our Band plays classic duets
Our Band, composed of Sasha Papernik and Justin Poindexter, will play 7-9 p.m. today, July 21, at the Windfield Farm Arboretum, Pfafftown. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Steeped in the tradition of male and female duets such as Johnny Cash and June Carter, and Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, Papernik and Poindexter bring energy, wit and harmony to their Americana repertoire. They pull songs from every decade and every corner of the globe.
They have performed in venues from Carnegie Hall to Lincoln Center to the Smithsonian Museum of American Art.
There will be no food or beverages for sale. Concert-goers are invited to bring picnics, coolers, lawn chairs and flashlights. No glass containers. No pets.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.
Pipe organ set
for summer show
The Sounds of the Summer pipe organ series will present “Christmas in July!” at 7 p.m. July 22 at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem.
In this fourth of six explorations, Henry Tysinger, Susan Orgain and Reid Gilliam will play the Reuter Organ in a program of Christmas music. Some new sounds were recently installed in the instrument.
Admission is free. Visit https://www.facebook.com/SoundsofSummerWS/ .
Smith Reynolds
life featured in exhibit
A new exhibition, “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston,” about the life of visionary Katharine Smith Reynolds will open July 23 in the Master Bedroom Gallery of Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road.
It will highlight her life after the death of R.J. Reynolds in 1918. The exhibition, curated from the estate archives, will tell the story of Katharine Reynolds marrying Edward Johnston, the life they created together and Katharine Reynolds’ accomplishments.
Visitors may explore letters, photographs and attire never before on public display. The exhibition will be on view through 2021.
100 shows on 8 stages
showcase Floydfest
Missed Woodstock? Not yet too old to rock ‘n’ roll?
Check out FloydFest 19 Voyage Home, a festival set for July 24-26 in the cool green hills of Floyd, Va. — 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road.
More than 100 performances on eight stages will include The String Cheese Incident, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Kasey Musgraves, Lukas Nelson, The Motet, Karl Denson, Fantastic Negrito and Acoustic Syndicate.
FloydFest will also feature an outdoor adventure area with guided hikes, river floats, races, mountain biking and disc golf.
Ticket are $35-$323, plus camping, parking and/or glamping fees. VIP packages are for sale also. Visit www.floydfest.com.
Bookmarks fundraiser
features wine, music
Bookmarks will hold its annual Preface Party and Fundraiser 6:30-9 p.m. July 25 at Footnote Coffee and Cocktails and Bookmarks’ independent bookstore, 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Guests will learn about featured authors, keynote and ticketed events, and the four-day schedule. Attendees will also be given the opportunity to buy festival event tickets before they are released to the general public.
Cesar Oviedo’s Trio will play music. Raffaldini Vineyards will provide wine. Foothills Brewing will provide beer, and
Footnote will lay out heavy hors d’oeuvres. There will be silent and live auctions of exclusive packages and experiences, including behind-the-scenes tours, event tickets, artwork, and one-of-a-kind packages. Bestselling and award-winning authors’ critiquing services and other opportunities for aspiring writers will be included.
Tickets are $60 at www.bookmarksnc.org or Brown Paper Tickets 24-hour line at 800-838-3006. All proceeds will benefit Bookmarks and the 15th annual festival, set for Sept. 5–8. For information, call 336-747-1471 ext. 1001 or visit www.bookmarksnc.org .
‘Lion King JR’ show
raises money for tigers
Spring Theatre will present “Disney’s The Lion King JR.” 7 p.m. July 25-27 and 2 p.m. July 27-28 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
“Disney’s The Lion King JR.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, Simba encounters a colorful cast of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.
Spring Theatre will be highlighting Tiger World Endangered Wildlife Preserve in Rockwell,. It is a nonprofit animal conservation and educational center dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and preservation of exotic animals.
“The Lion King JR.” is directed by Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann. Jordan Medley will choreograph. David Lane will serve as music director. Costumes are by Eric Gagliardo and set by Shane Riggs. It runs about one hour, 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $15 at rhodesartscenter.org/the-lion-king-jr/ or 336-747-1414. springtheatre.orgDisney’s
Exhibit on ‘heroes’
comes to Gateway
Gateway Gallery will open an exhibition, “Honoring Heroes,” 5-7 p.m. July 26 at the Enrichment Center, 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. It will hang through Sept. 12.
Jerry L. Hanes Sr. will be the guest artist. The show and sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry and cards. The Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble will perform music. The center’s culinary arts students will serve refreshments.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-837-6826 or visit www.enrichmentarc.org
Two concerts set
for Elkin venue
The Reeves Theater and Cafe will present two concerts this week at 129 W. Main St., Elkin.
- Front Country will play at 8 p.m. July 26. An acoustic band born in the land of tech innovation, Front Country was never going to be accepted as an authentic American roots band out of the gate. Cutting their teeth in progressive bluegrass jams in San Francisco’s Mission District and rehearsing in the East Bay, they learned to play roots music their way, with the tools they had. In a wood-paneled country dive bar in the shadow of the San Francisco skyline, Front Country forged a sound that merges the musical past with the future.
- Memphis Thunder featuring Taylor Vaden will play at 8 p.m. July 27. Memphis Thunder is a 1950s tribute band focusing on the early hits of Elvis Presley. The vintage look and sound of this band takes the audience back to the years when Elvis’ career started and launched into stardom. The band consists of Brad Ford on drums, Todd Phillips on upright bass/background vocals, Scott Williams on lead guitar/background vocals and award-winning Elvis tribute artist Taylor Vaden on lead vocals/rhythm guitar. Memphis Thunder’s show is full of high-energy fun for all ages.
Tickets are $15-$18 at 336-258-8240 or www.reevestheater.com.
Dance Day in Gate City
will adapt for deaf
Strictly Social and Dance Project: The School at City Arts will bring a SUBPAC experience to Triad’s deaf and hard-of-hearing residents on National Dance Day, July 27, in LeBauer Park, Greensboro.
The event will showcase dance from a variety of ethnic origins 3:30-10 p.m. and end with a two-hour dance party with Strictly Social and Joyemovement 8-10 p.m.
A team of sign-language interpreters, and SUBPAC, a company that makes wearable packs that allow people to experience music by feeling the bass, will provide a unique experience for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Visit the SUBPAC booth in the park. You can see a SUBPAC on Joyemovement’s Facebook page or at
Flat Iron on Summit will host an after-party with four DJs to round out National Dance Day.
Admission is free. For information, call 646-298-6270.