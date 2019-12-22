Art Council plans holiday pop-up show
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is presenting “Pop,” a holiday pop-up show, now through Jan. 13 in the Arboreal Gallery of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. There will be a closing reception 1-2 p.m. Jan. 10.
“Pop” features artwork from instructors and participants in Enrichment Center programs. The Enrichment Center provides creative outlets for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have limited connections with their community. The mixed exhibition includes photography, pottery, ceramics, pastels and glasswork.
Exhibiting artists are Adam Lafevre, Adam Ploch, Alex Dazey, Alex Park, Andrew Shumaker, Brad Evans, Charli Robertson, Chazz Holmes, Chris Stewart, Corey Williams, Diana Robbins, Jane Fulton, Janet Childress, John Britt, John Zakon, Kevin Raby, KM, Levon Moore, Lisa Vanho, Marcie Haley, Margie Waser, Mark Malcom, Mimi Waldrep, Oanh Nguyen, Omari Jones, Paul Quinn, Philip Kniejski, Sara Ashby, Stephan Leecost, Sue DeHart, Tim Befus and Walker Lewis.
Events planned for Winterfest
Carolina Music’s Winterfest for 2019 will conclude this week with two events in Winston-Salem. Tickets and information are at www.musiccarolina.org and at the door.
“A Classique Christmas” will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at Salem College, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall.
Jazz Classique will perform music of the past and present. Seasonal songs and carols include “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “O Christmas Tree” and “Greensleeves.” Classical works include those by Bach, deLelande and Poulenc.
The ensemble is John Mochnick, piano; Kendrick, bass; Wilson, drums; and Roberto Orihuela, vibes.
Tickets are $25, $8 for students and children.
“Peter and the Wolf” will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 in the Mountcastle Forum, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St.
Winterfest presents the classic tale in its chamber music version with musicians and narrator.
The ensemble is Jason McKinney, narrator; Debra-Reuter Pivetta, flute; Anna Lampidis, oboe; Ron Rudkin, clarinet; Joe Mount, horn; Carol Bernstorf, bassoon; and Beverly Naiditch, percussion.
Tickets are $10, $8 for students and children.
RayLen Vineyards will present Friday Night Live 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at 3577 U.S. 158, Mocksville.
Colin Allured will perform live music, and Big Mouff CheeseSteaks will sell food.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.raylenvineyards.com or call 336-998-3100.
St. John’s Lutheran presents ‘The Nativity’
St. John’s Lutheran Church will present Randall Thompson’s “The Nativity According to St. Luke” at 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.
Experienced volunteer singers and musicians are sought, and rehearsals will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at the same location. Thompson’s mid-20th-century masterpiece calls for soloists, choir, children’s choir and chamber orchestra. Park at the rear of the church, go to the center entrance, and ring the doorbell. The church is handicap accessible.
Frances Burmeister will conduct. Choral scores and CDs are available in advance. For information, email fburmeister@ hotmail.com.
