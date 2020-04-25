Footnote Online’s Open Mic Night scheduled for Tuesday
Open Mic Night at Footnote Online will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Local musicians will play original songs and cover versions while sheltering in place.
The performances will be posted at http://triadopenmic.blogspot.com for viewing after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Past performances can be viewed there as well.
Information on submitting performances is available at http://triadopenmic.blogspot.com or by emailing TriadOpen Mic1@gmail.com.
Closed Korner’s Folly offers ways to explore online
While Korner’s Folly in Kernersville is closed because of COVID-19, it has started a free online resources catalog to access the history of the noted house. It includes such content as photos, printable activities, trivia and recipes. It will be updated weekly with new content.
The catalog is available at www.kornersfolly.org/onlineresources and was made possible in part by a grant by from the Winston-Salem Foundation.
Visitors to the website are encouraged to buy advance tour tickets online that can be used as soon the museum is open to the public again, and are redeemable through 2022. Tickets can be purchased at www.korners folly.org/visit/buy-tickets.
Online donations to help the museum sustain operations can be made at www.kornersfolly.org/preserve/donate.
Wake Forest starts reading program for children
Wake Forest University students, staff members and alumni have started an initiative called Wake Reads to provide children with educational entertainment and to give parents a break during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
Recorded readings of children’s books by such authors as Dr. Seuss, Katie Couric and Antoinette Portis are uploaded to the Office of Civic & Community Engagement’s YouTube site.
Winston-Salem Symphony presenting online events
The Winston-Salem Symphony is posting musical events and listening opportunities online on its Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website, wssymphony.org.
The symphony’s’ ongoing series are:
- “Musician Moments,” which will feature Winston-Salem Symphony musicians at 8 p.m. Mondays. Learn about a symphony musician through a virtual performance from their home.
- “Camera 1,” which will feature previously recorded concerts, broken out into movements, at 8 p.m. Fridays. In the May 1 episode, violinist Rachel Barton Pine and the symphony perform the opening movement of Sibelius’s violin concerto from the Stevens Center on March 8. Tim Redmond conducts. In the May 8 episode, Rachel Barton Pine performs the second movement and the finale of Sibelius’s beloved Violin Concerto from the Stevens Center on March 8. Tim Redmond conducts.
- “Specials” will be uploaded periodically. The symphony will post conductor Timothy Redmond’s audition concerts at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- “Music Lovers’ Luncheon: Home Cookin’” at noon Fridays. An online discussion between music director Timothy Redmond and guest violinist Steven Moeckel.
The online events are free and are frequently updated.
For more information, go to www.wssymphony.org.
Public art project in Reidsville completed
The city of Reidsville and the Reidsville Downtown Corp. have completed their new public art projects in downtown Reidsville. It is part of the Project DREAM (Downtown Reidsville Empowering Art Movement) initiative. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be scheduled this summer.
The most recent addition is a mural on a retaining wall at the parking lot near North Scales Street north of the Reidsville Police Department. Gina Franco donated her time and materials to paint the vibrant mural, which features positive phrases such as “Spread Kindness” and “See Good in All Things.”
Another mural, “Abstract Alley,” was done by brother and sister artists Rafael and Raquel Cruz. They are founding members of the Rockingham County Youth Arts Council. Raquel is the current president and Rafael is the treasurer.
The third artist is Ruby Blanco who painted fire hydrants and utility boxes.
Annual Salem College show to be presented online
The seniors in Salem College’s design program would normally have been installing their projects now. Instead, they are developing digital content to share their work with a show titled “Redesigning Salem.”
The show will open at 5 p.m. Friday on the Elberson Fine Arts Center Facebook page, www.facebook.com/salemfine artscenter.
MUSE chronicles effects of COVID-19 on community
MUSE Winston-Salem has begun a project to preserve community stories and reflections during the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum wants to hear from people of different backgrounds, from all over the community, about how COVID-19 has affected their families, jobs, and other aspects of their lives.
Every person’s story is valuable. They want to hear from people who work in the medical field and other essential workers, and those who have lost their jobs or are suddenly working from home.
The project has already generated such responses as journal entries, photographs, poems and descriptions of life in quarantine.
To submit information, go to https://sites.google.com/view/musewscovid19 and fill out a questionnaire, with options to upload such items as photos, drawings, video and voice recordings. Participants can also download a PDF file to submit electronically or by U.S. mail. The address is MUSE-WS, 226 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
WFU grad to hold virtual conversation, book signing
Andrew Snorton, an author and graduate of Wake Forest University, will have a virtual conversation and book signing on Facebook Live at Author Andrew Snorton and Instagram Live at @authorasnorton at 12:06 p.m. Saturday.
Snorton’s books are “Nine Stories of Faith: Volume 1” and “Deeper than your Deepest Sleep: Thoughts on Love with Joseph Snorton.”
Little Theatre to hold online song competition
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold “The Pitch-Perfect Audition Song Competition,” an online singing competition.
The competition is for anyone 16 and older. The song can be maximum four minutes long, longer entries will be disqualified, and can be sung with or without accompaniment. The video should have only the song. In the email accompanying the video, include your name, the name of the song, the songwriter/composer/lyricist name(s), and the name of the musical, if applicable.
To enter, contestants should send a video entry to kristina @ltofws.org by the end of the day Thursday. The winner and runners-up will be announced on the Little Theatre’s Facebook page at noon May 6.
The winner will receive a certificate and all-important bragging rights.
The judges for the competition, all of whom have served as music directors for productions around the Triad and beyond, are Daniel Dodson, Margaret Gallagher, Rick Hendricks, David Lane and John McKeever.
For more information, go to www.ltofws.org or email kristina @ltofws.org.
Two groups livestreaming dance parties 3 days a week
Take the Lead NC and Dancing Classrooms New York City are livestreaming dance parties at 5 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The parties are for all ages and experience levels.
The parties will be livestreamed on Facebook Live.
The instructor Sunday will be David Hawk from North Carolina.
Local dance instructors to offer online dance classes
Monica and Jerome’s International Dance Experience will have online classes starting Saturday. Classes are for ages 6 to adult and are taught by professional certified teachers worldwide.
The cost is $15 for each class or $100 for all nine classes. Two classes are free with this package.
Teachers include Jared Grimes, of the NBC TV show “Manifest,” Daphne Lee of the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Brandon Gray of Complexions Contemporary Ballet.
Monica and Jerome Johnson are Winston-Salem natives and UNC School of the Arts alumni; they are brother and sister professional dance instructors. Jerome Johnson danced with Croatia Split Ballet, New York City Ballet, and was a Princess Grace. Monica Johnson danced with Ballethnic Dance Company in Atlanta and is a American Ballet Theatre national teacher curriculum certified instructor.
For more information, go to www.MJIDE.com.
