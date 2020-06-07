Taryn Griggs Chris Yon

Taryn Griggs and Chris Yon are seen here in a performance at SECCA. They will be on the American Dance Festival website, starting June 8.

Calling historical fiction fans, teen readers

Bookmarks will hold digital events this week. Registration is required. Visit www.bookmarksnc.org/calendar.

  • 7 p.m. June 8: Let’s Talk Historical Fiction with TaraShea Nesbit. A Bookmarks staffer will talk with Nesbit about her new book, “Beheld,” and about the genre. From the bestselling author of “The Wives of Los Alamos,” “Beheld” is the story of a stranger’s arrival in the fledgling colony of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and a crime that shakes the divided community. Pay what you can.
  • 6:30 p.m. June 10:

Teen Advisory Council. Any high school-age students may join the Teen Advisory Council, which meets the second Wednesday of each month. They discuss books and help plan events for teens. They often introduce authors at events and have advanced access to new and coming books. Email Ashley at youth@bookmarksnc.org for more information.

  • Noon June 11: BTHVN Rocks Book Club. Beethoven continued to play and compose for more than a 10 years after he lost his hearing. Discuss Robin Wallace’s illuminating biography, “Hearing Beethoven: A Story of Musical Loss and Discovery.” David Levy, a Beethoven expert and Wake Forest University professor, will lead the discussion by Zoom. To participate, email kate@bookmarksnc.org.
  • 6:30 p.m. June 11: Book Buzz Book Club. Discuss “One Foot in Eden” by Ron Rash. Join by e-mailing info@bookmarksnc.org.

    • NC Black Rep spotlights its artists

    North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present the Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Mondays in June.

    The Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series profiles artists who are part of the N.C. Black Rep family. The programs will feature live performances, archival footage, and surprise guests. Jackie Alexander, artistic director, will moderate.

    The lineup is:

    June 8: April Parker-Jones, television star, will talk about her journey from struggling actor to success.

    June 15: Stephen Hill, television star, will talk about his years in New York theater and independent film to his role on “Magnum P.I.”

    June 22: Jimmie JJ Jeter, Broadway actor, will share his journey from the Black Repertory Co.’s Teen Ensemble to leading man in “Hamilton.”

    For more information, go to www.ncblackrep.org.

    Streaming doc tackles LGBTQ issues

    OUT at the Movies is partnering with First Run Features on the nationwide streaming release of Daniel Karslake’s new documentary “For They Know Not What They Do” on June 12. There will be a national Zoom Q&A with Karslake and some of the families featured in the film.

    The arrival of marriage equality was seen by many as the pinnacle achievement of the march toward full equality for the LGBTQ community. For many conservatives, however, it was the last straw, and their public backlash has been swift, severe and successful.

    Tickets, $10, will go on sale June 11. Email rex@outatthe movies.org. For more information, go to www.outatthemovies.org.

    Here’s where to find the Bookmobile

    The Forsyth County Bookmobile will be at the following locations in Winston-Salem.

    SouthEast Plaza Shopping Center, 3067 Waughtown St., 2-4 p.m. June 8 and 15

    Cloverdale Plaza Shopping Center, 2235 Cloverdale Ave., 10 a.m.-noon June 9 and 12

    Millbrook Apartments 2800 Millbrook Drive, 10 a.m.-noon June 10

    University Plaza Shopping Center, 7770 North Point Blvd., 2-4 p.m. June 10

    Hanes Mall, 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, 10 a.m.-noon June 11

    Bethabara Pointe Apartments, 1800 Bethabara Pointe Circle, 2-4 p.m. June 11.

    60-second dance challenge

    The American Dance Festival presents “The World is Our Stage: 60-Second Video Dance Challenge,” starting June 8 at www.americandancefestival.org.

    To support local creativity and choreographers and to continue engaging audiences, ADF invited 20 North Carolina choreographers to create a 60-second video dance that will be featured during a week-long online festival.

    ADF will release four videos a day for five days. When new videos go up, the previous ones will be taken down. All videos will be reposted together over the weekend of June 13-14, and audiences can vote for the most creative and engaging work.

    The three videos with the highest number of votes will receive awards. First place is a $1,000 honorarium and 40 hours of studio time at ADF’s Scripps Studios. Second place will be a $500 honorarium and 20 hours of studio time. Third place will be a $250 honorarium and 10 hours of studio time.

    All winners will receive two tickets to a 2021 ADF performance and have their videos screened during the 2021 festival.

    The choreographers include Taryn Griggs and Chris Yon of Winston-Salem, and Alexandra Warren, Greensboro.

    Lynn Felder

    To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

