Calling historical fiction fans, teen readers
Bookmarks will hold digital events this week. Registration is required. Visit www.bookmarksnc.org/calendar.
- 7 p.m. June 8: Let’s Talk Historical Fiction with TaraShea Nesbit. A Bookmarks staffer will talk with Nesbit about her new book, “Beheld,” and about the genre. From the bestselling author of “The Wives of Los Alamos,” “Beheld” is the story of a stranger’s arrival in the fledgling colony of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and a crime that shakes the divided community. Pay what you can.
- 6:30 p.m. June 10:
NC Black Rep spotlights its artists
North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present the Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Mondays in June.
The Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series profiles artists who are part of the N.C. Black Rep family. The programs will feature live performances, archival footage, and surprise guests. Jackie Alexander, artistic director, will moderate.
The lineup is:
June 8: April Parker-Jones, television star, will talk about her journey from struggling actor to success.
June 15: Stephen Hill, television star, will talk about his years in New York theater and independent film to his role on “Magnum P.I.”
June 22: Jimmie JJ Jeter, Broadway actor, will share his journey from the Black Repertory Co.’s Teen Ensemble to leading man in “Hamilton.”
For more information, go to www.ncblackrep.org.
Streaming doc tackles LGBTQ issues
OUT at the Movies is partnering with First Run Features on the nationwide streaming release of Daniel Karslake’s new documentary “For They Know Not What They Do” on June 12. There will be a national Zoom Q&A with Karslake and some of the families featured in the film.
The arrival of marriage equality was seen by many as the pinnacle achievement of the march toward full equality for the LGBTQ community. For many conservatives, however, it was the last straw, and their public backlash has been swift, severe and successful.
Tickets, $10, will go on sale June 11. Email rex@outatthe movies.org. For more information, go to www.outatthemovies.org.
Here’s where to find the Bookmobile
The Forsyth County Bookmobile will be at the following locations in Winston-Salem.
SouthEast Plaza Shopping Center, 3067 Waughtown St., 2-4 p.m. June 8 and 15
Cloverdale Plaza Shopping Center, 2235 Cloverdale Ave., 10 a.m.-noon June 9 and 12
Millbrook Apartments 2800 Millbrook Drive, 10 a.m.-noon June 10
University Plaza Shopping Center, 7770 North Point Blvd., 2-4 p.m. June 10
Hanes Mall, 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, 10 a.m.-noon June 11
Bethabara Pointe Apartments, 1800 Bethabara Pointe Circle, 2-4 p.m. June 11.
60-second dance challenge
The American Dance Festival presents “The World is Our Stage: 60-Second Video Dance Challenge,” starting June 8 at www.americandancefestival.org.
To support local creativity and choreographers and to continue engaging audiences, ADF invited 20 North Carolina choreographers to create a 60-second video dance that will be featured during a week-long online festival.
ADF will release four videos a day for five days. When new videos go up, the previous ones will be taken down. All videos will be reposted together over the weekend of June 13-14, and audiences can vote for the most creative and engaging work.
The three videos with the highest number of votes will receive awards. First place is a $1,000 honorarium and 40 hours of studio time at ADF’s Scripps Studios. Second place will be a $500 honorarium and 20 hours of studio time. Third place will be a $250 honorarium and 10 hours of studio time.
All winners will receive two tickets to a 2021 ADF performance and have their videos screened during the 2021 festival.
The choreographers include Taryn Griggs and Chris Yon of Winston-Salem, and Alexandra Warren, Greensboro.
