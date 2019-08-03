Bookmarks will present Winston-Salem native Ben Folds at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem.
Folds is on tour to promote his new memoir, “A Dream about Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons,” which was released July 30. The conversational event will present a different view of Folds, through a dialogue about his award-winning music and his memoir.
Folds created a body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a classical piano concerto, and collaborations with artists ranging from Regina Spektor to William Shatner. Folds, who was also a judge for five seasons on NBC’s acclaimed a capella show “The Sing-Off,” was named the first-ever artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in 2017. He is a champion for arts education and music therapy, serving on the Artist Committee of Americans for the Arts and as chairman of the national ArtsVote 2020 initiative.
“A Dream about Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons” is Folds’ first book. In it, he looks back at his life offering a chronicle of his artistic coming-of-age. Folds digs deep into the life experiences that shaped him, imparting hard-earned wisdom about both art and life.
Tickets are $22–$45 and include a copy of his new book, through www.Ticketmaster.com or at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds box office located, 414 Deacon Blvd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Visit www.bookmarksnc.org for more information.