The Winston-Salem Symphony's Classic Series concert cycle "Beethoven Celebration" that was scheduled to take place on April 5 and 7 has been postponed to July 18 and 19 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
The Music Lovers Luncheon scheduled for April 3 will be rescheduled closer to the new concert dates,
Ticket holders will receive new tickets for use at the rescheduled concert or can exchange their tickets for another concert this season. Tickets for the April 7 concert will be exchanged for the July 18 concert. The Symphony will also offer a tax letter in exchange for any ticket relinquished to the box office by March 31. The box office can be reached at 336-464-0145 or boxoffice@wssymphony.org.
For the most up-to-date Winston-Salem Symphony information, please refer to the website at wssymphony.org/covid19/.
