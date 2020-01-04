Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck was winding down from the work of a touring musician, composer and recording artist and gearing up for the holidays when he spoke to the Journal by phone from his home in Nashville last month.
“The kitchen is being readied for family coming in for the holidays,” Fleck said. “The house is coming together, and someone’s helping us put things together in the kitchen.”
Fleck will perform his Second Banjo Concerto, named “Juno” for his first son, with the Winston-Salem Symphony next weekend.
“I wrote the ‘Juno’ concerto for my son the first four or five months after he was born,” Fleck said. “I planned it so I could be at home, so I scheduled a commission. It gave me some heavy music to work on.”
Son Juno is now 6½, and Fleck and his wife Abigail Washburn, also a musician, have another child, Theo, 1½.
“These days, with the kids, it’s a different lifestyle that doesn’t come with a set schedule,” Fleck said. “We’ve got a variety of energies to attend to, and the kids are wonderful.”
Fleck — named for three classical composers Béla (for Bartok), Anton (for Dvorjak) and Leoš (for Janecek) — grew up on New York’s Upper West Side hearing the city’s symphony orchestras and listening to his stepfather play chamber music around the house. He says that he was given a French horn but never got a sound out of it, and ended up on chorus and playing banjo “on the sly at home.”
Fleck mastered traditional banjo playing at an early age and realized that if he wanted to play classical music on banjo, he would have to write it.
“I could play a Paganini thing that would just about kill me,” he said, referring to the Italian violinist and composer who was known for his dazzling technical skill. “But there are things that you can play on the banjo that just sound magic.
“I can bring the sensibility of my instrument to classical music — you can only win by being yourself.”
Eventually, he met Edgar Meyer, a virtuoso classical bassist.
“He was the first guy I knew who played classical music at that level,” Fleck said. “He was encouraging, because he was playing at such a high level and he was transposing for the bass, or having to write it. He was understanding that there was no classical music for the banjo.”
Among other projects that he did with Meyer, Fleck recorded transcriptions of Bach, “Perpetual Motion,” with violinist Joshua Bell, mandolin player Chris Thile and others. It won two Grammy Awards in 2001.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Fleck said. “People like the spectacle. My mission statement is to bring the banjo the respect it deserves. Nothing in American music would be the same without it. Stop laughing at it.”
Fleck has won 15 Grammy Awards and has been nominated in more categories than any other artist. He remains a creative force globally in bluegrass, jazz, classical pop, rock and world beat. Most recently, he and Washburn took home the 2016 Grammy for Best Folk Album.
In 2009, he produced the award-winning documentary and recordings, “Throw Down Your Heart,” where he journeyed across Africa to research the origins of the banjo. In 2011, Fleck premiered “The Impostor” with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, followed by the companion documentary, “How to Write a Banjo Concerto.”
“The challenge with orchestral writing is that you want to write something with meat on it but also something that the orchestra can play right away,” Fleck said. “The ‘Juno’ is pretty melodic. It’s challenging for the orchestra but not terrible; I try to keep the hardest parts for myself.”
Fleck’s favorite banjo is the one he’s had since 1981, a flat head Gibson Mastertone Style 75. It was made in 1937, and he has the documentation for it.
“It’s the Holy Grail of the banjo world,” he said. “It’s that period when Gibson made its magic instruments. Earl Scruggs owned one.”
He said that he has around 12 banjos. “I kept trying to see if I could find a better one, but I never could.”
In addition to Fleck’s concerto, the symphony will perform Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Four Dance Episodes from “Rodeo”; and local composer Kenneth Frazelle’s “Shivaree,” which was inspired by childhood memories of a joyride on New Year’s Eve.
“Copland’s lively and stirring ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ and his iconic and exciting ode to the cowboy from ‘Rodeo’ as well as Frazelle’s boisterous and exuberant ‘Shivaree’ all celebrate the American spirit at its best,” said Timothy Redmond, music director.
“To cap off the concert, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck will join us to play his own Banjo Concerto No. 2, ‘Juno.’ The chance to hear this great artist perform his own work live will be an unforgettable experience. We don’t often think of the banjo when we think of classical music. Béla will show us why we should!”
Fleck concurred, with his typical humor: “I’ve been playing ‘Juno’ a lot recently. I like it. The orchestra likes it, and nobody gets hurt.”
