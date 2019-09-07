The Texas Tenors, John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Walker Center, Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Texas Tenors have won three Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and were named Billboard Magazine’s 2017 No. 10 Classical Crossover Artist in the World. Their most recent albums “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.
Tickets are $37 and $39 at www.walkercenteronline.org.
