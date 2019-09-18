Judith Bognar Bean will read and sign copies of her book, “Bittersweet Freedom: What Would You Be Willing To Sacrifice To Live in Freedom?” 3-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Barnes and Noble Book Store, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem.
Bean’s book roams from Europe to America to tell the 70-year saga of her family’s suffering in the Nazi occupation of Hungary during WWII. Bean’s father, a Hungarian Freedom Fighter, was swept up in the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and became a major leader of that revolt. The family fled to America when Bean was 2.
“I am the voice of freedom,” Bean says. “My true story ensures that the world’s future generations will forever remember the 1956 Freedom Fighters’ heroic courage in their unquenchable quest for emancipation and truth, for in our remembering their valiant struggle against tyrannical forces bent on extinguishing their God-given right to freedom, and in our remembering all those on this earth who continue to fight for the inherent entitlement of freedom for all humankind, we will anchor future foundations of liberty and hope, knowing that such an iniquitous moment in time will never happen again.”
Bean’s story echoes today’s headlines of immigration, survival against the worst of odds, and the battles refugees endure as they face ethnic persecution as they strive to make a new life in America.
Admission is free.
