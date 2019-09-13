Judith Bognar Bean will read and sign copies of her book, “Bittersweet Freedom: What Would You Be Willing To Sacrifice To Live in Freedom?” 3-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Barnes and Noble Book Store, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem.

Bean’s book roams from Europe to America to tell the 70-year saga of her family’s suffering in the Nazi occupation of Hungary during WWII. Bean’s father, a Hungarian Freedom Fighter, was swept up in the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and became a major leader of that revolt. The family fled to America when Bean was 2.

Admission is free.

