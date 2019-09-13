Judith Bognar Bean will read and sign copies of her book, “Bittersweet Freedom: What Would You Be Willing To Sacrifice To Live in Freedom?” 3-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Barnes and Noble Book Store, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem.
Bean’s book roams from Europe to America to tell the 70-year saga of her family’s suffering in the Nazi occupation of Hungary during WWII. Bean’s father, a Hungarian Freedom Fighter, was swept up in the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and became a major leader of that revolt. The family fled to America when Bean was 2.
Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.