Classism, fragile memories and a family torn apart by misunderstandings and jealousy haunt an aristocratic British family in “The Nanny,” Gilly Macmillan’s enthralling fifth novel. Sophisticated plotting and believable characters elevate “The Nanny” as a solid family drama.
Macmillan proves the truth in the adage that the rich are different from you and me while showing family dynamics often are an equalizer. Granted, most people aren’t raised by nannies nor do they live in sprawling mansions in the British countryside as do the Holts. But family problems are universal.
Jocelyn Holt spent 20 years distancing herself from her parents, Lord and Lady Holt, and their estate, Lake Hall. She moved to California, married and eventually had a daughter, Ruby, who is now 10 years old. Jocelyn — who calls herself Jo — remembers a childhood of neglect and disgust from her mother, but being loved and cherished by her nanny, Hannah. But when Jo was 7 years old, Hannah left in the middle of the night, with no goodbyes, and all her belongings vanishing with her.
The mystery of what happened to Hannah — and the hints of violence — drive the plot, but the real strength of “The Nanny” is the mother-daughter relationship and how feelings can be manipulated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.