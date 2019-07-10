Beth Glover grew up in Lewisville, playing travel soccer until it become all-consuming.
“My senior year (at West Forsyth), I told myself, ‘I’m burned out. I’m going to quit and take an oil-painting class at Sawtooth’,” Glover recalled. “And I really learned a lot. I realized, ‘Oh, I can do something besides being a soccer player. I can paint’.”
Glover, 34, worked as a TV producer in Raleigh before deciding to pursue her love of art. She returned to Lewisville to recharge and pursue art full-time.
Her bright, bold designs are used on commercial products including wallpaper and book covers.
To see some of her work, visit her website at www.bethglovercreates.com.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I am primarily an abstract painter and the best overarching description of my work is abstract expressionism. From watercolors to acrylics to mixed media pieces, the common elements you’ll find across most of my work are rich color layered with textures, organic shapes and an overall energy of movement. I also love to play with graphic, bold design and enjoy the implicit contrast and simplicity of working with black-and-white mediums. I enjoy experimenting with a variety of styles and mediums regularly. I am always exploring and learning new techniques as a way to expand my creative process.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I am a self-taught artist with the exception of several elective and recreational art classes growing up. While I have always loved creating art and found it an outlet for emotional expression, it was only two years ago that I first said to myself and the world the words, “I am an artist.” In retrospect, I have known it all along. In early 2018, with over a decade of experience, I stepped away from a successful career as a TV producer to pursue an art-based career full time. I honed my skills and focused on pairing my abstract designs with boutique and high-end brands in the home furnishings industry. In just over a year, I have been able to build a business around my art, collaborating with interior designers and licensing original artwork to home decor brands, including a wallpaper collection for Mitchell Black in Chicago and wall art for Splash Works in High Point. I’ve also started my own line of art-infused products, under the brand name Joyfire. Looking back at where I was even a year ago, I feel pride every time I see my artwork used on a product, whether it’s mine or a client’s.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: I have always been drawn to the modern and contemporary artists like Mark Rothko, Wassily Kandinsky, Wolf Kahn as well as the great impressionists like Auguste Rodin, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Claude Monet. I also believe that God is the original creator and a partner in all forms of creativity, so my relationship with God is a huge influence both in how I live my life and ultimately, the truths and ideas behind my artwork. I am fascinated with what I see in creation — the colors, shapes and movement.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is knowing how to articulate the emotions or catalysts behind each piece. While I love working off specific prompts and directives for clients, when it comes to knowing my own internal motivations behind my artwork, the intrinsic motivation may be veiled initially. As an abstract expressionist, my artwork flows out of an intuitive place, so when it comes time to label and share it, I may have a hard time putting words around it, at first. Nonetheless, I love to connect with people and to discuss art with them; these conversations often help me to understand the underlying meaning behind my artwork.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: The process of making art brings me so much joy. As an extroverted Type-A person, painting may be the only time in my day where I can settle in, quiet myself for a while, and let go of time and to-do lists. I’m a big believer in the power of art to heal and transform us, even if it’s just by art being present in our daily lives, homes, etc. Much like music or poetry, visual art is also a language that can bypass the mind and speak to each of us directly on a soul level. I love that I get to be a part of that process and non-verbal communication. I feel passionately that art should be authentic and accessible beyond the gallery walls, which is why I’m enthusiastic about putting more art into the world commercially as well as supporting and volunteering with art-based programs like Arts for Life.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: My advice to other artists is to commune with creativity, every single day, even if you don’t understand what’s coming out of you, or even if you don’t necessarily like what you’re doing. Community can’t be built in one random experience. If you commit to simply show up and do the next thing every day, you will learn something new, you will get better and you will see progress. I definitely don’t have the whole playbook in front of me and that can be frustrating, but I have grown so much in the last 18 months from just showing up and doing the work. No matter how big or small the project, work of art or the brushstroke may be, our art and our work matters.