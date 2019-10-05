The Downtown Arts District Association is seeking a new logo design for its 2020 1st Friday Gallery Hop season. The deadline to submit is midnight Dec. 1.

Submissions must be high-resolution jpgs. The words DADA Gallery Hop must be predominant with the words 1st Friday incorporated secondarily. Designs in color should easily transfer to black-and-white. Other details are on the website.

Submissions must be made at www.dadaws.net under the LOGO tab.

The winner will be notified by Dec. 15 and will receive an individual lifetime membership in DADA and a gift.

Lynn Felder

