The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present high-definitions screenings of stage performances — some recorded and some live direct — Sept. 15-May 31 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.
Here’s the nine-event series of productions — from musical comedy to Shakespeare — that will be shown with the Milton Rhodes’ Arts Center’s new digital cinema projector.
- 2 p.m. Sept. 15: “Kinky Boots”
- 2 p.m. Oct. 13: “42nd Street”
- 7 p.m. Oct. 31: “Frankenstein”
- 2 p.m. Nov. 10: “Hamlet”
- 2 p.m. Jan. 12: “All About Eve”
- 2 p.m. Feb. 2: “All My Sons”
- 2 p.m. April 5: “Present Laughter”
- 2 p.m. May 10: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
- 2 p.m. May 31: “Fleabag”
Tickets, $17-$24, are at 336-747-1414 or www.hanesbrandstheatre.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.