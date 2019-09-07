The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present high-definitions screenings of stage performances — some recorded and some live direct — Sept. 15-May 31 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.

Here’s the nine-event series of productions — from musical comedy to Shakespeare — that will be shown with the Milton Rhodes’ Arts Center’s new digital cinema projector.

  • 2 p.m. Sept. 15: “Kinky Boots”
  • 2 p.m. Oct. 13: “42nd Street”
  • 7 p.m. Oct. 31: “Frankenstein”
  • 2 p.m. Nov. 10: “Hamlet”
  • 2 p.m. Jan. 12: “All About Eve”
  • 2 p.m. Feb. 2: “All My Sons”
  • 2 p.m. April 5: “Present Laughter”
  • 2 p.m. May 10: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
  • 2 p.m. May 31: “Fleabag”

Tickets, $17-$24, are at 336-747-1414 or www.hanesbrandstheatre.com.

