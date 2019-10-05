The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking nominations for the four awards presented at its annual meeting, set for Oct. 28. Nominations are due by the end of business Oct. 21.
- Arts Council Award: The honoree should exhibit a strong commitment of volunteer service and make a significant impact and contribution to the arts in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
- R. Philip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Award: The honoree must be 40 years of age or younger and should exemplify volunteer dedication, contributions and leadership.
- Arts Educator Excellence Award: The award recognizes an educator or teaching artist who is enriching the education of youth and inspiring the next generation of artists, patrons and creative individuals.
- Arts-Integrated Workplace Award: This award recognizes a local company for its exemplary efforts to integrate the arts into all facets of their corporate culture and employees’ lives.
Nomination forms are at www.intothearts.org/annual-awards.
