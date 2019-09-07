The Arts at Ardmore Series will present Susan Braden’s musical “Because I Can, Sir!” at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem
“Because I Can, Sir!” is a one-woman musical comedy about Susan Braden’s battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer.
All songs are written and performed by Braden, who has performed “Because I Can, Sir!” nationwide.
Braden is a wife, mother and grandmother; a composer, arranger, soprano concert artist, voice teacher, pianist, jingle singer and actor.
Admission is free.
