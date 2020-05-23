Last fall, as the Kenan Institute staff celebrated the inaugural Artivate Summit and began planning for Artivate 2020, a decision was made to focus on the theme of Art + Healing.
To ensure safe and equitable access to the broadest range of participants possible, Artivate 2020: Art + Healing will now be a live virtual experience on Sept. 15 and 16. All fees have been waived, but a $20 donation is suggested. Registration will open July 13.
The summit will explore how creative practices integrating arts, science and spirituality can be innovation engines. Health and spiritual professionals can learn how to benefit from engaging the arts in their practices. Creatives can share how they integrate their practice into the worlds of health and spirituality.
For more information, email artivate@uncsa.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/artcanheal .
