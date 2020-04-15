Novant Health is collaborating with beatboxer Doug E. Fresh and Grammy-winning artist Anthony Hamilton to tell people about how to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos of songs that cover the main themes of hand hygiene, social distancing, stay-at-home and face masks are on both artists’ social media platforms.
“What was true before COVID-19 is true now: We have real health disparities in our black communities. We see the trend, and we’re taking action,” said Vicky Free, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Novant Health.
“It’s vital all of our communities know how to stay healthy, and leveraging trusted voices help bring increased relevance and attention. Doug and Anthony see what’s happening and are both committed to helping our community flatten the curve. We are thrilled their voices are amplifying the messages everyone needs to hear.”
To play on his familiar “6 minutes” rap line, Fresh has released this fun message on social distancing called “6 ft.” It’s at https://youtu.be/4_xudGNyjgg.
Hamilton, an R&B singer originally from Charlotte, has also recorded a video encouraging social distancing and staying at home, when you can, to help protect the health and safety of healthcare workers on the front lines. It’s at https://youtu.be/bZiXbfuIRMU.
More videos and songs from the artists will be released in the future, Free said. Until then, fans are urged to join the campaign by tagging @NovantHealth on social media to show how you are social distancing to beat the coronavirus.
For more information about Novant, visit www.NovantHealth.org, or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.
