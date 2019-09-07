The Stanly Arts Guild, 330-C N. Second St., Albemarle, is seeking artists for its annual “Nature at Its Best” art show to be held Oct. 8-Nov. 2.
The sponsored show has a top prize of $500, $400 for members choice. All works must have a nature theme — fish, feather, fur, field, forest, flower — and may be 2D, 3D or photography.
For a show prospectus or more information, call 704 322-0382 or visit www.stanlyartsguild.com.
