After seeing and hearing the peaceful demonstrations in the streets of Winston-Salem this week, protest songs from the ’60s started echoing in my head.
It made me wonder — in the sense of feeling awe and wonder — at the artist’s response to intolerable conditions.
I consider tolerance a core value: Most of the time, how other people choose to live or love is just none of my business. But intolerable behaviors are demanding my attention: racial injustice, misogyny, willful ignorance.
And the songs were calling me. I started with Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam,” then Joan Baez’ and Judy Collins’ versions of Gil Turner’s “Carry It On.” I was soon gobsmacked by Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” and Green Day’s “American Idiot.”
If you search “protest songs” on YouTube, you will be dazzled, amazed and horrified: Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” and another version of that song by Tichina Vaughn, a UNC School of the Arts alumna and former Winston-Salem resident; Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”
What is happening now — people marching in the street to protest racial injustice — happened in the 1950s and ’60s. It happened in the 1990s after the beating of Rodney King. It has happened too many times to name, and in the wake of deaths that are too many but will still be named: Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin, Jamar Clark, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Philando Castille, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.
The unjustly treated and their allies will keep demonstrating — because it is a Constitutional right — until America learns the lesson of inclusion.
In response to national crises — and what we are in right now is no less than that — artists respond by doing what they do. They take their pain, outrage, anger and frustration; their passion, compassion and hope, and they channel it into art.
Now and then
Twenty-one years ago, Jackie Alexander, artistic director of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., collaborated with composer Weldon Irvine on a spoken word piece, “Said and Done.” They were responding to the death of Amadou Diallo, a 22-year-old, unarmed West African immigrant with no criminal record, who was shot by four New York City police officers in 1999.
Last week, Alexander emailed a statement of “Protest and Thanks” to N.C. Black Rep’s supporters with a YouTube recording of “Said and Done” attached.
“It was so shocking seeing that death on television,” he said, referring to Floyd. “I see some change. I see a response coming from other parts of the country. It’s not going to be fixed in a day. Finding the wherewithal to keep up the fight is the challenge. You can’t allow it to exhaust you.”
The means to change, Alexander said, is getting young people access to education and making changes in local police forces. “A lot of little things have to happen. It’s like water against a mountain. It takes continual effort. If you’re an artist, keep making your statement and stay vigilant in your mission.”
Alexander said that there’s no simple solution to racial injustice, but he believes the arts can create conditions that facilitate conversation.
In his email, he wrote: “Be re-energized by youth across the country stepping to the forefront and taking on injustice with an unshakeable resolve. Be re-energized by elders, who after a lifetime of these battles, remain inexhaustible in their fight.”
Alexander’s favorite protest songs are all by Curtis Mayfield: “People Get Ready,” “Keep on Pushing,” and “We’re a Winner.”
No rubber bullets
Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, took to the streets on Tuesday to protest specifically in front of a barber shop on Sixth Street whose owner had been called out for posting a racist meme on Facebook. The business has since been closed and the owner evicted.
“It’s been a wild time,” Barron said. “It’s crazy, but to have the support of our police has been huge.
“I have friends in Charlotte who have been shot with rubber bullets and tear-gassed. The fact that we in Winston-Salem are being peaceful; it’s showing the power in unity and what people can accomplish when they put their egos aside for a few minutes.”
Barron said that because he has been focused on helping to organize the rallies, he hasn’t written anything specifically about the protests or Floyd.
“But artists are the voices of the community,” he said. “We can give hope. Even when artists aren’t using their direct art form, you can use your ability to mobilize people.”
The way to racial justice and equality seems to be a spiral dance of moving forward and then facing backlash, a cycle that repeats itself. Like Alexander, Barron says the cycle won’t end until there is honesty and accountability among people and law enforcement.
“I choose to lead with love,” Barron said. “I had a peaceful protest, and a lot came from it. For me, you lead with love, and the call to action is that those in solidarity with you will do the same.”
He said his favorite protest song is “God in Our City,” by Witness.
Art and spirit
Antonina Whaples is a shamanic artist and co-owner of Kindred Spirits, a store and healing arts center on Trade Street. She has been marching in the protests while beating a Siberian goat-skin and birch wood drum.
She made a crucifix for her student Camille Adair to carry in the marches. Instead of the traditional Christ figure, the cross bears an image of a black madonna with a sacred heart.
“I said to her, ‘You are like a daughter to me, and I have no other way to express how I feel,’” Whaples said. “It is a layered piece. It is very personal and emotional to me. I felt like Camille would be protected by it.”
Her friend, Elyse Bottomly, carried another one of Whaples’ art works in the marches, “Her Majesty St. Maya Angelou,” which Whaples had made for Rosa Johnson, Angelou’s niece.
Whaples is doing what artists do: responding to the moment and finding ways to express feelings for which there are no words.
“My favorite protest song right now is’Stand Up’ from ‘Harriet’,” she said. “Harriet” is the recent movie about Harriet Tubman who escaped slavery and ran the Underground Railroad. Cynthia Erivo, who plays Harriet, also sings the song.
How many songs will it take before we find a better way — the right way — to be with each other?
“I have some things that I have to get off my chest. I just haven’t found the words yet,” Barron said. “So many emotions, so many people searching for answers and a sense of community.
“We have to be the voice when the people don’t have one. ... I am proud of our community because people are standing in solidarity.”
