Holli Conger’s bright, cheery studio in the basement of her Lewisville home could chase away a cloudy day.
Japanese lanterns hang from the ceiling; Pez dispensers, Fisher-Price cameras and other tokens of childhood line shelves; and Conger’s own whimsical art of children and animals decorate the walls.
A Tennessee native, Conger moved to Lewisville five years ago and works as a freelance artist, illustrating children’s books and such items as greeting cards, floor puzzles and flags, as well as creating three-dimensional fine art made with found objects.
These objects can include buttons, broken pencils and bottle caps.
Conger laughed the other day as she recalled her giddiness at coming upon a jar of buckles and zippers at a flea market.
“I describe my art as quirky,” said Conger, who was influenced by Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse.
Conger grew up in Hendersonville, Tenn., which many of country music’s biggest stars called home. She went to church with Ricky Skaggs and recalled seeing June and Johnny Cash shopping at Walmart.
“She would be shopping, and he’d be sitting on a bench,” Conger said.
With Nashville exploding in population, Conger prefers the quiet pace of Lewisville.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I describe my art as quirky. My style showcases color, layers of depth, and my love for found objects and mixed media. My commercial art for children’s book and art licensing is all done digitally but my full found objects pieces are collages created from the interesting objects, scraps and supplies I’ve collected through the years. Backgrounds for the work may be leftover wood from a home improvement project, an old cutting board found at a thrift store, or even an old painted canvas found at a yard sale. Objects that are repurposed into my artwork include buttons, hardware, springs, game pieces, watch parts, rulers, postage stamps, etc. (many of which were destined for the trash bin). I love creating art that engages the viewer and forces them to look around the entire piece to find a myriad of objects repurposed into something else.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I feel I’ve evolved quite a bit in style and application of my art. I have a degree in graphic design and after working for a publisher for a few years, I went into children’s illustration and art licensing. Although I still use my quirky style and bright colors in my illustration work, I’m able to be more free and creative with my found object pieces. I’ve been able to think past the commercial appeal for art and have fun with making art for the sake of art and not necessarily having an end client to make happy.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: I’ve had many influences. I love artists like Picasso, Matisse, Frida Kahlo, and Andy Warhol. My kids influence my art a lot as well. My art style is cheery and colorful so their sense of fun inspires me.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is probably having time to create all the art I have ideas for. I have to balance my time illustrating for clients, working on new art licensing collections (all deadline sensitive), homeschooling my 2 kids, and family life outside of work. My found object work doesn’t really have deadlines attached to it so the other things take priority. I fill sketchbooks with ideas and revisit them when I find the time, or find the perfect objects to use in them. Once I do start on a new piece, I have to finish it as soon as I can. I can’t stand having unfinished projects around.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Art is a way to escape everyday. It’s a way to dream up the impossible and then create it.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Promotion and staying motivated with your art is so important as an artist. My advice is to be creative and promote yourself everyday. Send an email to a potential art buyer or gallery, post on social media, create just to create, or go to an inspiring place for ideas. Just keep active and that will help your career grow as an artist.
