As a teenage boy growing up in Winston-Salem, David Sell used to put people’s names on their cars for fun and money.
“I would use vinyl shelf paper and I would use pinstripe tape and write their name with a ruler and cut it out with a razor blade. ... It was before any of the sign people did this,” Sell said.
In 1984, he attended N.C. Central University for a semester then did a four-year stint from 1986 to 1990 in the U.S. Army, where he was a graphic documentation specialist, which is an illustrator.
Today, Sell, who is 54, makes his bread and butter as a graphic designer, owns a custom poster company and does various graphics work for individuals and companies.
Many customers are motorsports related, including race car drivers and restaurants.
For the last several years, he has been expressing his creative side in a different way, adding vector-based, digital art to his artistic portfolio.
His artist name is 7735, which he said helps people remember the “dude who puts numbers for his signature” and is “Sell” flipped upside down on a calculator.
“I started using that on something when I was in seventh grade,” Sell said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: What I do is vector-based, colorful, digital art. What sets me apart from being just an illustrator is the technique and little details I add. Most of my works take between 250-300 hours per piece. My digi circle pieces (“dragonet,” “simone,” “magneto,” “tortuga,” “fabre’”) consist of circles that I have to individually size and color. There is no quick way with my technique. That technique is kind-of a digital age Georges Seurat. He stippled with his paint brush tip, but I have to individually size everything. I have taken some of the skills I have used in my graphic design career and applied it to making display pieces.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I’m constantly evolving. My graphic design background showed me that you cannot be good at only one thing for any long length of time. ... Styles change, tastes change, competition comes (and goes), so you have to stay ready to learn and grow. With my art, I challenge myself to do projects that I somewhat think I can’t accomplish, but when I stick it out and produce the final piece, I get satisfaction that I persevered.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Impressionist painters by far have had the biggest impact. My style is nowhere close to that genre, but the colors and free spiritedness of that movement has stuck with me since I was first introduced to it in junior high school art. Locally, Will Safrit has been a catalyst to encourage me to branch out of the design world. I saw a drawing of his, and I wanted to recreate it in my style. I reached out to him and he was gracious enough to allow me to do it.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Carving out enough time to be creative. I haven’t created a new piece in 2020 mainly because I have to devote time to my poster business and design service, as well as raising kids and taking care of the household duties. Maybe when I get enough breathing room, I can do some more pieces. I have two or three ideas already that I have been wanting to do.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Art allows me to travel to different places without physically going. I can look at pieces others have created and get lost in the essence of what it took to create that particular piece, whether it’s the mood, the location or the statement. With my own pieces, it’s a satisfying feeling to create something I think is pretty and colorful. I love realism work, including hyper-realism, but I was never good enough to create pieces that I wanted to see, so vector art allows me to get the look and stay within my abilities.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: I feel, as most other artists do, that art is subjective and personal to the creator and to the viewer observing. With that in mind, artists should create what is personal to them, in whatever medium speaks to them at the time. Art can be a message or just a creative release. Artists should not be constrained by anyone or anything but their own imagination.
