For the second year, Art Starts, a collaborative project among professional and student artists, has unveiled murals in the stairway of the building where Winston Starts has its home, 500 W. 5th.
The student artist team includes Augusta Graham and Aliyah Rice, Salem College; Yosimar Gutierrez, Forsyth Tech; Rand Parrish and Kennedy Vest, Reynolds High School; Angelina Rice and Emanuel Lara, the Career Center; Clara Rimes, UNC School of the Arts; Eva Hollar, Forsyth Country Day; Hannah Cael, Art for Art’s Sake.
The professional artist mentors are Latisa Tatum and Beth Spieler. Hannah Huskey, a recent Salem College graduate, was the project manager.
The murals are intended to inspire those who work in Winston Starts businesses, and they are also open to the public. According to Betsy Brown, the director, anyone who wishes to to view them can let the buildings front desk know that they are there to view the Art Starts mural paintings on the stairways.
Winston Starts brings in close to 50 guests each week to tour its projects and events. It is a business incubator that has been hatched in the Flow building, formerly inhabited by GMAC, on Fifth Street.