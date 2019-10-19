Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem, an affiliate organization of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, is hosting an exhibition, “Outside In: An inside look at local artists and their contributions to public spaces,” through Nov. 9 in the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St.
Works by Jose Figueiredo, Hieronymus, Bryce Hauser, Kat Lamp, Latisa Tatum, Lena Fernandez Giraldo and Laura Lashley are featured. The exhibition has educational components that enable exhibition attendees to learn about each of the artists and their work.
Admission is free.
