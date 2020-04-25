While valiant medical professionals and patient state-government leaders work hard to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections, art venues in the Piedmont Triad, across North Carolina, and elsewhere in the country will probably remain closed for a while yet.
Many of us find that visual art is essential to our sanity. Some are fortunate enough to own art collections they can look at while sheltering in place, but viewing the art you live with has its limitations, as I can personally attest.
Looking at art in the form of photographic reproductions, online videos, and virtual gallery tours is no substitute for viewing it firsthand. But for the time being it’s all we’ve got. And for those with plenty of time on their hands, I say it’s a preferable alternative to “binge-watching” TV.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis I’ve usually limited my Journal columns to local and regional art venues, but there’s no need for such limitations with online viewing. While waiting for nearby art venues to reopen, I’ve spent some of my sequestered time reviewing options for online art experiences.
I’ll make a few recommendations here, but art-curious readers can readily explore the options without any guidance. It’s easy to do, as long as you have access to a desktop or laptop computer — or even a smartphone, if you don’t mind the miniature scale.
For present purposes, let’s start in New York — the country’s epicenter of art as well as the novel coronavirus — where indoor art venues are likely to be closed for months. That city’s largest and greatest art museum is the Metropolitan Museum of Art, whose Met 360° Project offers YouTube video tours of six of the museum’s most popular exhibition areas. Each of these tours employs spherical 360° technology, which enables viewers to shift their points of view in all directions.
Areas of the Met’s main museum that can be virtually toured are the Neo-classical Great Hall (www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTsqUNGFYlM), the ancient Egyptian Temple of Dendur (www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9OTCFAmbmA), the Charles Engelhard Court (www.youtube.com/watch?v=79DmmD6ukYU), and the Arms and Armor Galleries (www.youtube.com/watch?v=JydrKFwSFkE).
Also viewable in this format are the Met’s two venues located in other parts of the city — the Cloisters (www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH10Nv2lniw) and the Met Breuer, in the former Whitney Museum of American Art building (www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lYH5wIz0oA).
Closer to home, one of my favorite art museums in North Carolina is Duke University’s Nasher Museum of Art, which I don’t visit nearly as often as I would like. While sequestered during the shutdown I’ve taken some time to explore the Nasher online. The virtual tour I found (www.nasher.duke.edu/stories/360-virtual-tour/) provides great views of the sky-lighted atrium and the entrances to the Nasher’s galleries, but unfortunately lacks access to its galleries or exhibitions.
The Nasher’s website includes a number of more interesting features, including podcasts, articles, videos, and photo galleries. These can be accessed at www.nasher.duke.edu .
Last week the Nasher announced that Winston-Salem native Trevor Schoonmaker will become its new director. Schoonmaker, 49, became the Nasher’s founding curator of contemporary art in 2006 and became its chief curator in 2013. Since 2018 he has also served as its deputy director of curatorial affairs. He is set to assume his new duties on May 8, succeeding former director Sarah Schroth, who will retire after 25 years in the post. More information on Schoonmaker’s impressive professional background can also be found on the Nasher’s website.
One of my lifelong art interests has been vernacular or “outsider” art, especially the elaborate environments that some self-taught artists have created in their yards and houses. A world-class favorite is Pasaquan, in rural southwest Georgia. Designed and built by the late Eddie Owens Martin, aka Saint EOM (1908-1986), the site was painstakingly restored a few years ago under the guidance of the Wisconsin-based Kohler Foundation. It’s now owned and operated by Columbus State University in nearby Columbus, Georgia.
Although normally open to the public on designated days and hours, Pasaquan is presently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, viewers anywhere can take a virtual tour of this remarkable, 7-acre site at https://tinyurl.com/pasaquantour.
(Full disclosure: A few decades ago I wrote a book about Saint EOM that was more recently reissued by the University of Georgia Press.)
Several websites have featured content that uses the pandemic — and a surplus of time at home — as an occasion for art-related fun. The most amusing one I’ve yet seen was originally posted by Teresa Mistretta, who created a miniature art gallery for her pet guinea pig. The results can be seen at https://www.sadanduseless.com/enjoying-paintings/?
Aid to artists
Like others suddenly unemployed and seriously strapped for funds due to the pandemic, many artists have found themselves in dire straits. Even artists eligible for national stimulus payments are still desperate for financial assistance.
To that end, several organizations have stepped up to help. Among these is a consortium of arts agencies that have created the Artist Relief fund, a $10 million emergency fund for artists and other creative workers across the United States. It will provide $5,000 grants with no strings attached for individuals whose income depends on their creative practices and who have been affected by COVID-19. Information on how to apply is at https://www.artistrelief.org
On the local front, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has launched an online GoFundMe campaign to establish an Arts Council Artist Relief Impact Fund through its Art Nouveau Winston-Salem affiliate.
The initial goal is $10,000, all of which will be used to support individual artists in the council’s service area who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Contributions to the fund can be made by visiting www.gofundme.com and searching for “Art Nouveau NC.” A total of $1,350 had been raised for the fund as of Tuesday.
Art Nouveau is made up of young arts-community leaders who work in the local business, education, government, technology, and medical sectors. Its co-chair Lauren Carroll said, “Obviously the need is much greater than the $10,000 initial goal, and we will be looking for creative ways to accumulate more resources.”
Fundraising began in early April, and applications will soon be available online at the Arts Council’s website, www.intothearts.org. Meanwhile, eligible artists interested in requesting assistance are urged to contact Shannon Stokes, the arts council’s manager of patron services and events, at sstokes@intothearts.org.
In a related, more fundamental effort, the local restaurant industry’s “Heard Collaborative Café” project has offered to provide lunches to artists (as well as food-service employees) who have suffered financially due to the pandemic. More information on this project can also be found on the arts council’s website.
