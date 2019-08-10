Craig Richards

The Stokes County Arts Council is presenting a joint exhibit with artists Craig Richards and Margaret Larson in The Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury. The work will be on display through August.

Richards is a founding member of Triad Outdoor Painters and an artist in residence at The Arts Place of Stokes.

His oil paintings are influenced by French and American Impressionists such as Monet and Frederick Church. His subjects are often mountain views, streams and landscapes. He also paints portraits.

Larson creates large hand-built ceramic pots with N.C. clay and uses painting and carving techniques to add enlarged floral images to the surfaces. She cites the ideas of femininity, strength and taking up space as inspiration for her art.

For more information, visit www.artistcraigrichards.com and www.margaretlarson pottery.weebly.com.

