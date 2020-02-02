William C. Crawford publishes book
William C. Crawford of Winston-Salem has published his third book, “Drive-By Shooting: Crawdaddy Shoots North Carolina by Car,” with Linda Holderness, editor.
Shooting in the style of Stephen Shore, Bill Eggleston and Lee Friedlander of the New York school of photography, Crawford helped invent “Forensic Foraging photography,” a throwback approach to modern digital photography.
Crawford spent five years exploring his home state of North Carolina. He typically traveled by car, keeping his mind open for often unseen photographic opportunities.
The book is available on Kindle starting at $2.99.
Rosen Sculpture Competition returns
The Rosen Sculpture Competition & Exhibition brings a diversity of American sculpture — from the whimsical to profound — to the Appalachian State University campus.
The call for entries for the 34th annual competition is open now through Feb. 28 to artists 18 or older (professional, amateur, student) living in the U.S. Ten completed works will be chosen for installation on the campus, with an additional piece chosen for display at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
All artists whose works are installed will receive an honorarium and the top three artists will also receive cash prizes: $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second and $1,000 for third. The selected sculptures will be installed in May.
For competition guidelines and entry procedures, visit www.rosensculpture.org.
Applications sought for Regional Artist Project
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking applications for its Regional Artist Project Grants, which offer support to artists in a six-county region to help them further their professional development. Artists and collaborative groups in Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties are eligible to apply. Deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. March 1.
Guidelines, applications and information sessions are available online at www.intothearts.org. Arts council staff will hold an in-person information session 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Mountcastle Forum, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, call 336-546-6195 or email jmedley@intothearts.org.
