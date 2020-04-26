Arts Council awards grants
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has announced the recipients of its 2020 Regional Artist Project Grants. A total of $20,000 was awarded to 10 local individual artists or collaborative groups to help them further their professional development. All recipients live in Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.
The five genres, or disciplines, that are eligible for grants are music composition, film/video, literature/playwriting, choreography/dance and visual art/craft.
The 2020 grant recipients are:
- Michael Anderson (music) $2,000 to produce an album containing a collection of original songs that reflect on physical and mental postures;
- Tony Artimisi (music) $2,000 to construct an online drum sampling kit for studio recording purposes;
- Destiny Brothers (music) $2,000 to record and produce an urban jazz album;
- Grant Coversano (film) $3,000 to complete a research project that will conduct interviews with LGBTQ youth growing up in the American South and will serve as the basis for a narrative film;
- Nicole Lawson (dance) $1,000 to convert a solo work that explores internalized racism and white privilege, into a dance film;
- Cheryl Ann Lipstreu (visual art) $1,500 to attend the World Bodypainting Festival in Klagenfurt, Austria;
- Jazmine Moore (visual art) $2,000 to produce an illustrated children’s book for kids who have experienced trauma;
- John Ray (music) $2,000 to assist with the promotion and marketing of his band’s live-recorded album featuring progressive jazz;
- Michael Tyson (music) $2,000 to record and produce his band’s album featuring Americana storytelling songs;
- Cory Williams (visual art) $2,500 to help scale sculpture into works of public art.
For more information, contact Dara Silver, vice president of grant programs and partner relations, at 336-747-1426 or dsilver@intothearts.org.
