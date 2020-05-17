Bring live storytelling to your home
John Bowhers, co-founder and producing director of Kaleideum’s Peppercorn Theatre, and Harry Poster, former artistic director of Peppercorn and manager of Theater for Young Audiences at the John F. Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts, have created Letter Size Theatre, a DIY kit that let’s you bring live storytelling into your home.
Both Bowhers and Poster are UNC School of the Arts alumni and both were Kenan Fellows at the Kennedy Center.
The Base Kit comes with everything you’ll need to build your own theater — then expand with pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Choose to have a ready-to-assemble color theater shipped to your door along with a play and characters, or print your own on standard letter-size paper.
The short pre-written plays are for caregivers to perform for preschoolers, or elementary age children to perform for the family. Start with the kit’s plays and characters and then invent your own. Follow and share your story at #lettersizelittletheatre.
Base kits are $15, and the two plays, with characters and scenery are $15 each. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Winston-Salem Foundation awards grants
The Winston-Salem Foundation recently awarded 83 Nonprofit Adaptation Grants totaling $335,236 that were made to assist organizations in adapting their operations during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis in March and April 2020. Here is a list of the 19 arts and cultural organizations that received a total of $69,630.
- Aperture Cinema — $1,025 for virtual and streaming capabilities
- Arts Council of Winston-Salem — $5,000 to migrate services to an online platform
- Authoring Action — $1,908 for adapting to remote service delivery
- Bookmarks — $3,700 for work from home technology
- Delta Arts Center — $1,500 for technology and marketing
- Downtown Arts District Association — $3,000 to adapt to a virtual art gallery
- The Enrichment Center — $5,000 for technology for staff to work remotely
- Kaleideum — $5,000 for the Kaleideum at home program
- Little Theatre of Winston-Salem — $659 for a digital platform for team meetings and live presentations
- Old Salem Museums & Gardens — $5,000 for victory gardens
- Piedmont Craftsmen — $4,763 to adapt to virtual service delivery
- Piedmont Opera — $5,000 to adapt to virtual service delivery
- Reynolda House Museum of American Art — $5,000 for security measures
- RiverRun International Film Festival — $1,575 for a digital streaming platform
- Spring Theatre — $2,100 for a digital performance project
- The Korner’s Folly Foundation — $5,000 to create online educational resources
- Theatre Alliance — $4,400 for a virtual performance platform
- Winston-Salem Festival Ballet — $5,000 for an online studio platform
- Winston-Salem Symphony — $5,000 for distance learning and virtual artistic engagement
The Winston-Salem Foundation supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $606.5 million at the end of 2019. Visit www.wsfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.